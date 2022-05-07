It’s time for me to take direct action on faulty clutche’s and dirty patio’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

It’s time for me to take direct action on faulty clutche’s and dirty patio’s

By Steve Finan
May 7 2022, 8.00am
Post Thumbnail

I’m sorry. I harp on about this a lot, and I know you’ll be tired of it by now. But I’m going to talk about apostrophes. Again.

I have a point to make. And, more importantly, an offer to make.

Let me tell you about my triggers for this latest spittle-flecked rant.

Firstly, I was waiting in traffic on the main road through Monifieth when I noticed a sign offering to clean driveways and patio’s. I was perplexed that driveways was (correctly) not given an apostrophe while patio’s was. Why would patios be different?

Then some well-meaning chap (caring not one whit for my blood pressure) emailed a photo of a car repair firm’s sign which promised to fix brake’s, cambelt’s, MOT failure’s, and faulty clutche’s.

Clutche’s? Really?

Apostrophe usage is not complicated, but it is important. A sign that looks like sloppy workmanship makes me think the firm it advertises is also sloppy. Which I admit is entirely unfair as it is the sign-writer at fault, not the worker.

But there are many who share my aversion. People like me notice that one café sells cake’s, while its neighbour sells cakes. It is obvious where we will choose to sip our coffee.

Dear reader, I am tired of all this.

Let us consider how the sorry situation of such widespread apostrophe ignorance came about. There is only one logical conclusion: people just haven’t been taught properly.

Therefore, instead of repeatedly howling my displeasure to the moon I have resolved to do something about it.

I hereby offer to go into schools, universities, workplaces, or anywhere I am wanted. I can, I promise, cure pupils, students, employees, sign-writers, the young, the old, the recalcitrant, and the bewildered. I will save them all from apostrophe misuse.

I have a formula. It is a simple lesson. It won’t take long, perhaps 10 minutes at most. I will do it, in person, for anyone anywhere in Courier Country who wants me. I would alternatively do it via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Facetime, or even by a phone call.

And I won’t charge a penny. I resolve to do this, I want to do this, because it needs to be done. I can’t stand seeing so much punctuation vandalism.

I can cure you. I can cure anyone. I can cure everyone of this sorry affliction.

I’ll do it with politeness and a smile. I’ll be grateful for the opportunity. And I certainly won’t criticise or attempt to belittle or ridicule anyone.

My email address is affixed to the foot of this column. Get in touch if you need me.

 

 

Word of the week

Gerund (noun)

A noun formed from a verb root, referring to an action, process, or state, which ends in “ing”. EG: “Playing, fighting, writing, and shouting are gerunds.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]