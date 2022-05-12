HANNAH BALLANTYNE: I couldn’t wait for the Wagatha Christie trial so why is it making me feel uncomfortable?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Columnists

HANNAH BALLANTYNE: I couldn’t wait for the Wagatha Christie trial so why is it making me feel uncomfortable?

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 12 2022, 2.54pm Updated: May 12 2022, 3.02pm
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are facing off in the Wagatha Christie libel trial.
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney are facing off in the Wagatha Christie libel trial.

We can all remember where we were when certain news events occurred.

For my generation, that Kennedy moment came on a random October day in 2019 in the form of a tweet from Coleen Rooney.

As we all know by now, the footballer’s wife revealed she’d used an elaborate process of deduction to try to figure out how stories about her family had been ending up in The Sun newspaper.

Coleen – wife of England striker Wayne Rooney – had been posting fake stories on her own Instagram, which were only visible to the account of one “friend”.

The statement ended in the iconic payoff: “It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

And just like that the hashtag #WagathaChristie was born.

I remember it like it was yesterday. The group chat went wild. We all wanted to know everything.

And now it looks as if we might.

Wagatha Christie trial satisfies our thirst for gossip

Vardy has sued Rooney for libel in a case being heard in the High Court.

It’s a story of missing WhatsApps, an agent’s phone at the bottom of the North Sea and dubious claims about Peter Andre’s manhood. (Did we absolutely have to know about this?)

And as the evidence gets into full swing, the world is watching.

With fascination, and maybe a little too much attention.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London. Photo: PA.
Wayne and Coleen Rooney at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London. Photo: PA.

It’s not unusual for people to become obsessed with celebrities.

It can get a little invasive but it’s modern life, isn’t it?

Social media has led us to believe we have a right to know what famous people are getting up to, and this in turn has created an obsession culture.

Twitter allows us to have live updates of anything that’s going on in the world, at all times.

Gossip magazines thrive off it.

Mix in a pandemic, when lots of us turned to true crime documentaries to pass the time, and you have, well, a hot mess, really.

Thousands of us are following the updates of the #WagathaChristie case in real-time on Twitter.

And I’m as hooked as the next person.

But even I am starting to wonder… is it all a little too much?

Who gains while we’re watching this Rebekah Vardy Vs Coleen Rooney catfight?

Just like the Jonny Depp and Amber Heard trial currently gripping TikTok, these are real people’s lives and maybe it’s not really any of our business.

In essence, this is a cat fight that could easily have been settled out of court – and for a fraction of the £1 million that both sides have already spent on legal fees.

Was there really a need to bring this into the public sphere? And who is gaining from our ghoulish fascination?

Women have made great strides towards being taken seriously in recent years.

And they’ve done it by working together.

I’m thinking of the #MeToo movement and the protests over Roe V Wade in the US, but also the response to Sarah Everard’s murder and the backlash over Raith Rovers’ signing of David Goodwillie here.

It’s not a great look to have two filthy rich, high-profile women slugging it out in court over something so petty – and women like me lapping it up.

So as much as #WagathaChristie has gripped our timelines, my own included, maybe it’s time to put down the phones and focus on our own lives a little more.

HANNAH BALLANTYNE: No TikTok, a ‘silly little walk’ won’t cure my anxiety

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]