FIONA ARMSTRONG: From Churchill’s granddaughter to Lady Glenconner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

FIONA ARMSTRONG: From Churchill’s granddaughter to Lady Glenconner

By Fiona Armstrong
May 21 2022, 9.15am
Fiona paid a visit to Dumfries House for the Boswell Book Festival, the world’s only festival of biography and memoir.
Fiona paid a visit to Dumfries House for the Boswell Book Festival, the world’s only festival of biography and memoir.

We are back from a day of culture. A few hours away from the MacNaughties. For what would they make of it all?

The Boswell Book Festival is the world’s only festival of biography and memoir – and it takes place at elegant Dumfries House in Ayrshire.

The day is sunny, and the temptation is to stroll round the grounds of this magnificent Palladian mansion, saved by Prince Charles for the nation, and now restored to its full glory.

A beautiful estate

The estate is immaculate and possibly seen at its best at this time of year; azaleas in full bloom; Scots pines and giant redwoods creating a dramatic backdrop.

Red and green Chinese style bridges span pools of water. There is a walled garden is to die for. Yet outside must wait because folk are already queuing by the marquee and there is work to be done.

I am there – very last minute, by the way – to stand in for a much more famous broadcaster who is unable to attend.

Winston Churchill’s granddaughter

My job is to take the stage to interview authors about their books. One of them is Winston Churchill’s granddaughter.

Journalist Emma Soames has published her mother’s diaries; a fascinating record of what it was like being the daughter of Britain’s leader as he negotiated a tortuous path through World War Two.

It is also an insight into the great man’s domestic situation. I now know he loved animals and had a marmalade cat called Jock.

Of course, anything to do with Churchill is a winner. As is my second author’s subject.

Lady Glenconner

Lady Glenconner is an English aristocrat who grew up close to the royal family.

A maid of honour at the Queen’s coronation, for several decades she was also lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret.

The stories are eye-opening. Because if Churchill is revered as political royalty, real royalty sits on another plain.

Anne Glenconner has us spellbound as she relates her time at court.

There are the ups and downs of royal life. Then there is her tempestuous marriage to an eccentric Scottish aristocrat and her exotic life on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

There is gossip and there are indiscretions. There is also tragedy, chief of which is losing two of her five children.

Funny and charismatic

Lady Glenconner is now 90, but she looks and sounds 30 years younger.

I like her hugely and the audience hang on her every word. She is funny, charismatic, and witness to an age that is long gone.

By the way, she also writes thrillers: two so far with more to come.

So, that is our day of culture. The MacNaughties meanwhile are having their own time.

We get back to find a note. The neighbour who has walked them morning and afternoon reports that all has gone well, apart from finding an empty chocolate bar wrapper on the kitchen floor.

Where did they get that from? And did they actually eat the contents?

Chocolate is bad news for dogs. Help – only time will tell…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]