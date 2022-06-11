You can lead a horse to parliament, but you can’t make him think (and other tortured idioms)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
You can lead a horse to parliament, but you can’t make him think (and other tortured idioms)

By Steve Finan
June 11 2022, 7.00am
Post Thumbnail

With the drama of a confidence vote, some might claim this week has been a fascinating example of the British political machine in motion. Others might regard the same events as the unappealing capers of jackanapes in a comedy of calamities.

As you know, this column does not take sides on political issues. But I keep an ear cocked towards our elected representatives because I believe they should set an example with erudite English usage.

Sadly, too often the language skills of our best and brightest do not impress. Which is disappointing when referring to people whose job it is to discuss, decide, and disseminate.

They should be able to grasp basic, everyday idioms. But this week we have seen some pitiful misuses.

One cabinet minister doesn’t know the difference between “draw a line under” and “a line in the sand”. Drawing a line under something means to finish and move on. A line in the sand is a challenge, setting the limit of what you will accept. These are different concepts.

Another MP hilariously misused “living high on the hog”. The phrase refers to a life of luxury, enjoying the choicest meats. It isn’t a saying about the dangers of riding a pig that is imitating a bucking bronco.

A Scottish heavyweight at Westminster seems to think “clear as mud” means “very clear”. It means the opposite.

I can’t decide if an exhortation to the Prime Minister to “get your acts together” was a clever play on words referencing acts of parliament, or a ridiculous misunderstanding of the meaning of the idiom “get your act together”.

Admittedly, idioms can be tricky. I have an Eastern European friend who speaks six languages, but hesitates to use English idioms. He points out that understanding the words isn’t enough. You need background knowledge to appreciate what “a lame duck” is. Or glean that “dead man walking” is not a reference to Frankenstein-style reanimation.

Taken literally, those phrases don’t make sense. As idioms, they are redolent with meaning.

I also believe that idioms, like metaphors, should not be mixed. A BBC journalist, speculating on possible PM candidates, talked of big beasts and stalking horses throwing their hats in the ring.

The worst misuse of the week was a claim that a group of MPs was “in a funk”. It was clear from the context that the speaker thought a funk was a state uproar. But to be in a funk is to be miserable and without hope.

The least we should expect from politicians is impeccable communication skills. Otherwise they are open to accusations that they are talking nonsense. And no one would claim that, surely.

 

 

Word of the week

Desiderata (noun)

Things desired. EG: “With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Contentment and happiness: let these be your desiderata.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

