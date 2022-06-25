I’m not the pheasant plucker, I’m the pheasant plucker’s son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m not the pheasant plucker, I’m the pheasant plucker’s son

By Steve Finan
June 25 2022, 6.00am
I’m not the pheasant plucker, I’m the pheasant plucker’s son. I’m only plucking pheasants ’til the pheasant plucker comes.

That old tongue twister is graven upon my memory. So is: I saw a ship in sight (repeat 10 times, fast).

When I was but a lad some older boys were teaching my brother and me these rhymes, with their close-to-swearing dangers.

Goody two-shoes here had been trying hard to avoid saying what they’d wanted us to say. My rebel brother, on the other hand, relished the opportunity to swear like the proverbial trooper.

Then, horror of horrors, we were overheard by my mother.

The guilty fled – a literal example of “a big boy did it and ran away”. The wrath visited upon we who had nowhere to run is what I think of when I see the word “apocalyptic”.

I mention this painful recollection in an effort to explore where it is that we get our standards of English usage from, and why we have standards in the first place.

Not only did my mother vigorously object to her seven-year-old son using the curses of the gutter (as she put it) she was at pains to correct my speech at all times – butter, not buh-urr.

It was 1960s Scotland; all mothers did this. We were working-class urchins but she demanded we speak like lah-di-dah BBC newsreaders.

For most of the 1970s, I didn’t feel comfortable with this. I believed that using street words in my native accent was a truer representation of who I was.

But as I aged, and became a parent myself, I came to appreciate what my mother was striving to achieve.

Having left school at 14 herself, she was keen that her sons take advantage of all and any opportunities available. She wanted us to make the very best of ourselves. Insisting we use language politely and precisely was just one symptom of this.

People have lost this attitude. As standards of social behaviour, respect for elders, and basic good manners have dwindled, respect for language is fading too.

I’m going to sound like a prissy 1950s schoolmaster, but I have come to believe that sloppy use of language, over-reliance on swearing, and the adoption of meaningless slang is an indicator of a disrespectful, vulgar, and lazy personality.

Speak with whatever accent is natural to you. But never demean yourself with the words you use. If you bark like a mangy cur you will be regarded as a mangy cur.

If you can do one thing for a child, correct their speech when it needs corrected. Don’t stand for swearing, bad pronunciation, or coarse slang. Good English usage will take them far.

 

 

Word of the week

Diffident (adjective)

Modest, shy, lacking self-confidence. EG: “A diffident child, I’d been trying not to swear while reciting tongue-twisters.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

