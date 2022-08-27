There he goes, L for leather, moaning and complaining again.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There he goes, L for leather, moaning and complaining again.

By Steve Finan
August 27 2022, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Politeness, good manners, and civility are traits I value greatly so it is with no small degree of shame that I must reveal that I found myself in a situation this week in which I failed on all three counts.

I watched a young lady write the (admittedly strange) phrase “hell for leather”, meaning to go recklessly fast. Except that isn’t what she put down. She wrote “L for leather”.

Dear reader, I laughed aloud.

I couldn’t help it, I gave a brief, but quite obvious, snort of mirth. It was very bad manners. I could have politely corrected her but I was, I’m afraid, so amused that I couldn’t help it. It was L of a funny. I’ll probably go to L myself now.

Now I’m in the mood, and having proved myself to be a very bad person, I might as well list other things that have recently amused me. It’s time for another rant.

The phrase is bated breath not baited breath, unless you are fishing and have eaten some of the worms.

It is a bridle path, not a bridal path. Unless it is a walkway for a woman about to be married.

The tip of the iceberg isn’t a high pinnacle you might reach as an achievement. It means there is much more unseen.

Mandate is not a synonym of “require”. You hurl insults, not hurtle them. You make a last-ditch effort, not a last itch effort. Scratch that.

Devout and devoted are different things. Ark and arc are shaped rather differently. Portrayed and betrayed are very different things.

Fast and loose, not fast a-loose. The phrase is brand-new, not bran-new. And I defy anyone not to smile as they try to imagine exactly how “aural contraception” works.

Celtic is a football club. If you talk about the Celtic civilisation the word starts with a K sound.

Amazingly, I saw “oh bleak” when oblique was intended. And I will leave it to you to unravel what pandamoanyum means. It’s possibly something to do with zoo complaints.

Online I have seen “atoll” when “at all” was intended; head chog when hedgehog was meant; “hall of cost” when referring to the holocaust. And, rather pungently I imagine, someone advising a friend that they will succeed if they put in hard work and defecation.

Lastly, this isn’t an error it merely makes me smile. Sports stars, award-winners, or anyone who has experienced a surprise will routinely, when interviewed, start by saying: “I’m speechless” or “There are no words to describe how I feel”. Then go on to use lots of words to describe exactly how they feel.

 

 

Word of the week

Irrefrangible (adj)

That which cannot or must not be broken. EG: “He broke the irrefrangible code of politeness and should be damned to the seventh pit of L.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

