What JRR Tolkein’s invented languages tell us about English

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

What JRR Tolkein’s invented languages tell us about English

By Steve Finan
September 3 2022, 7.00am
Post Thumbnail

Deadlines dictated I write this column before viewing last night’s latest JRR Tolkein romp, The Rings of Power, on TV. But I’m expecting to have enjoyed it.

One reason I like Tolkein is that he was a philologist who invented languages. Indeed, he has said he structured languages before creating characters to speak them. He designed Numenorean for men, Sindarin and Quenya for Elves, Khuzdul for Dwarves, and Black Speech for Orcs. Clever stuff.

But his characters also spoke “the common tongue” (he named it Westron) so they could understand each other. Every book needs dialogue, after all.

The concept of Westron appeals to me. It is how I view English.

I am often accused of prescriptivism, the belief that one type of language is superior to others. There are many who will wisely assure you this is foolish. No variety is better or worse than any other.

And they assure me that languages change rapidly. Always have, always will. How can one variety be judged better than another?

These people look down on me because they seem to think I somehow didn’t know this. They see me as backward-looking, unsophisticated.

In truth, I don’t believe in prescriptivism. And I fully accept language is ever-changing. The evidence is rather apparent.

But I point out that English is changing at a more rapid pace than at any point in history, thanks to the great digital everywhere.

No Canute can hold back this tide. A Californian kid coins a word, next day it is heard on the streets of Canberra, Clacton, and Carnoustie. Another modification is made to standard English, another step towards English becoming several different languages. I already sometimes don’t understand people interviewed on TV.

Despite the neologisms, word shortenings, slang, phonetic spellings, and emojis avalanching into our vocabularies we shouldn’t lose sight of the common tongue.

Good written English should be celebrated, taught properly, and valued to a greater degree than it is now. I often despair that so few seem to care about this.

There can be still be varieties, newspeak, dialects, pidgins, creoles, local accents, anything. But a properly spelled and punctuated language, with consistent rules, is a great thing, an essential thing. We should be unwilling to let go of old meanings for words, idioms, metaphors, and similes.

That’s all I’m asking. It’s all I ever ask for in this column: that the importance of good, plain English (our Westron) is appreciated.

We need a core English everyone can use and understand. Because if some demigod happens along and forges a ring of power, Hobbits like me will have to communicate to organise the resistance.

 

 

Word of the week

Fissile (adjective)

Capable of being split. EG: “History shows us that languages are highly fissile, quite often splitting off into separate entities.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Emma Raducanu.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Emma Raducanu might want a 'clean slate' but a target will still…
0
Jack Ross was sacked on Monday
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United must decide NOW what they want in Jack Ross replacement…
0
Post Thumbnail
There he goes, L for leather, moaning and complaining again.
John Holt in action for Dundee United.
JIM SPENCE: Current Dundee United players should look to a warrior like John Holt…
0
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The older I get the more 9pm is the new midnight
0
Post Thumbnail
A literary masterpiece can’t be painted if subtle shades of meaning no longer exist.
Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead are the current mixed doubles World champions.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No retirement regrets but British Curling mixed doubles decision was a kick…
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue