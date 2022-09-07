RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within could suit Dundee United again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It wasn’t a usual deadline day as far as Dundee were concerned.

I wouldn’t imagine there have been many down the years without any ins or outs.

Dundee – like ourselves at Arbroath – are about to find out if there are any gems to be picked up as a free agent or a loan.

The second option is likelier to be the best route.

In the next couple of weeks players who might have hoped they’d get game-time at their current clubs will find out they’re further out of the picture than they thought.

That can get things moving again.

In Dundee’s case, getting players back in the right frame of mind after they’ve been told they can go is another requirement for Gary Bowyer.

The big one at Dens is Shaun Byrne.

It will be a test of Gary’s man-management but I can’t see there being an issue.

Everything I hear about Shaun tells me that he’s a great pro and he’ll just get his head down and try to prove his boss that he was wrong to make him available for transfer in the first place.

I’ve got a feeling he’s still got an important part to play in Dundee’s promotion bid.

Dundee United haven’t rushed into appointing a replacement for Jack Ross.

That’s been a sensible move.

Nobody at Tannadice could possibly have even half-expected a managerial hunt to begin this early in the season.

Deep breaths needed to be taken.

Money is bound to be a factor.

It could well be that Jack’s compensation hasn’t yet been agreed and United will need to know how much there is to spend on the new man.

There’s no doubt that winning in the cup and drawing in the league under Liam Fox has helped buy Tony Asghar and Mark Ogren time.

The international break isn’t that far away and a good result against Hibs will make that a natural time to finalise things.

And you’d have to think Liam will have a really strong chance if United get their first Premiership win on Saturday.

Appointing from within worked well with Tam Courts.

With the structure United have, it might be the option that has the best chance of working.

I’m pleased that Zander Clark has got himself a club.

He was far too good a goalkeeper to be a free agent.

Who knows what has happened over the summer but he was incredibly unlucky not to get a good offer from down south.

It’s a calculated gamble signing for Hearts.

✍️ He's here Heart of Midlothian is delighted to confirm the signing of Zander Clark on a three-year-deal 🙌 https://t.co/ikqTgJzNjB pic.twitter.com/N4j2Fg5QFs — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) September 2, 2022

I said in this column that making sure he was a number one was the biggest priority for Zander in his move from St Johnstone.

He’s got the security of a three-year deal but it won’t do his Scotland chances any good in the short-term and Craig Gordon is showing no signs of coming to the end of the road.

I do like the look of the Nicky Clark signing.

It says a lot for him that he wasn’t content to be on the fringes at Tannadice.

He’s backed himself to be the main man in Perth and, if the goal on his debut is the sign of things to come, that’s exactly what he’ll be.

It could be onwards and upwards for player and team.