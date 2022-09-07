RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within could suit Dundee United again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within could suit Dundee United again

By Rab Douglas
September 7 2022, 5.36pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.57am
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.

It wasn’t a usual deadline day as far as Dundee were concerned.

I wouldn’t imagine there have been many down the years without any ins or outs.

Dundee – like ourselves at Arbroath – are about to find out if there are any gems to be picked up as a free agent or a loan.

The second option is likelier to be the best route.

In the next couple of weeks players who might have hoped they’d get game-time at their current clubs will find out they’re further out of the picture than they thought.

That can get things moving again.

In Dundee’s case, getting players back in the right frame of mind after they’ve been told they can go is another requirement for Gary Bowyer.

The big one at Dens is Shaun Byrne.

It will be a test of Gary’s man-management but I can’t see there being an issue.

Everything I hear about Shaun tells me that he’s a great pro and he’ll just get his head down and try to prove his boss that he was wrong to make him available for transfer in the first place.

I’ve got a feeling he’s still got an important part to play in Dundee’s promotion bid.

Dundee United haven’t rushed into appointing a replacement for Jack Ross.

That’s been a sensible move.

Nobody at Tannadice could possibly have even half-expected a managerial hunt to begin this early in the season.

Deep breaths needed to be taken.

Money is bound to be a factor.

It could well be that Jack’s compensation hasn’t yet been agreed and United will need to know how much there is to spend on the new man.

There’s no doubt that winning in the cup and drawing in the league under Liam Fox has helped buy Tony Asghar and Mark Ogren time.

Liam Fox

The international break isn’t that far away and a good result against Hibs will make that a natural time to finalise things.

And you’d have to think Liam will have a really strong chance if United get their first Premiership win on Saturday.

Appointing from within worked well with Tam Courts.

With the structure United have, it might be the option that has the best chance of working.

I’m pleased that Zander Clark has got himself a club.

He was far too good a goalkeeper to be a free agent.

Who knows what has happened over the summer but he was incredibly unlucky not to get a good offer from down south.

It’s a calculated gamble signing for Hearts.

I said in this column that making sure he was a number one was the biggest priority for Zander in his move from St Johnstone.

He’s got the security of a three-year deal but it won’t do his Scotland chances any good in the short-term and Craig Gordon is showing no signs of coming to the end of the road.

I do like the look of the Nicky Clark signing.

It says a lot for him that he wasn’t content to be on the fringes at Tannadice.

He’s backed himself to be the main man in Perth and, if the goal on his debut is the sign of things to come, that’s exactly what he’ll be.

It could be onwards and upwards for player and team.

