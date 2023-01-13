EVE MUIRHEAD: My curling comeback on familiar ice…but in an unfamiliar role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My curling comeback on familiar ice…but in an unfamiliar role

By Eve Muirhead
January 13 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 13 2023, 11.07am
Eve was back on the ice with brother Glen this week. Image: PPA.
Eve was back on the ice with brother Glen this week. Image: PPA.

It was nice to see my brothers have a run to the semi-finals of the Perth Masters last week.

Considering they haven’t played at that sort of level for years, it was a great achievement.

There was certainly no shame in losing to the eventual winners, Team Mouat, in the last four.

Bruce’s rink are the form team in the world just now and the most serious it gets for Glen and Thomas these days is the Perth Super League.

Talking of which, I was tempted back onto the ice at the Dewars Centre this week.

Dad wasn’t able to play so I got the call for a match the other night.

I played lead – so all that sweeping was a bit of a culture shock.

And I think my overall game would be best described as ‘rusty’!

But we got the win in the end and I really enjoyed being back on the ice.

The way I see it, curling would die if there weren’t enough people to support the grassroots game.

There’s no way I’d have been the player I was without the experiences I had coming through the four divisions of the Super League and competing in club games.

And I love the fact that you see all the Perthshire curling families like the Smiths, the Hays and the Muirheads playing with and against each other.

Trust me, it’s still very competitive.

Eve Muirhead (front middle) and brother Glen (front right) have been curling at Dewars since the 1990s. Image: DCT.

It’s an environment I’m so comfortable in – the people there have known me for years so don’t treat me any differently to how they would before I was an Olympic champion.

Don’t expect it to lead to a proper comeback, though……once every so often when they’re really, really stuck is more than enough!

Seeing Beth Mead and her partner, Vivianne Miedema, both on crutches at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards a few weeks ago was a real shame.

Beth has added her voice to the calls for greater research into ACL injuries for women footballers.

With the profile she’s got on the back of the Lionesses winning the European Championships in the summer and coming top in the SPOTY viewers’ poll, she’ll be an important voice in the months and years ahead.

Because, with female elite footballers six times more likely to rupture their ACL than men, it’s crystal clear that more research needs to go into the issue.

It’s a reminder of how early in its journey professional women’s football is.

All athletes will work hard on injury prevention – whether that’s in the gym or just making sure you do proper warm-ups (which I was never the best at until after my hip surgery!)

But, in the case of ACLs and female footballers, until there’s definitive medical conclusions about what makes women more susceptible to this particular injury, there’s only a limited amount that you can do to mitigate the risk.

There are so many debates about equality between men’s and women’s sport – football, in particular – but this feels like one of the most important and least controversial ones.

It’s a totally reasonable expectation for those six times more likely numbers to get far closer to a level playing field in the next few years.

