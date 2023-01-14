Different initial letters, but do inquire and enquire really mean different things?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

Different initial letters, but do inquire and enquire really mean different things?

By Steve Finan
January 14 2023, 12.01am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.28am
Post Thumbnail

Are inquire and enquire different words? It’s a good question.

Some say inquire is for formal use. A Government inquiry starts with an I. An informal request, asking the way to the Gents, is enquire with an E.

So, a simple answer.

Well, no. This actually complicates the argument. Do you inquire about a tax issue? Does a solicitor enquire about the codicils in a will? Deciding what is, or isn’t, formal use is almost impossible.

Precision in language

I like precision in language. I like cogent reasons for using words. So I’ve done some research.

We don’t have many almost-the-same formal and informal words that swap between starting with I and E. The formal front door to a law court is not an intrance, while the informal side door is an entrance. Why should enquire/inquire be different?

Fowler’s English Usage (usually a reliable source of wisdom) dodges the issue, saying only that inquire and enquire have been used in British English with almost identical frequency in the past 800 years.

So that doesn’t help much.

The Old French “en querre” began to be used in English in the 13th Century. Though the waters were soon muddied because some scholars preferred the Latin “in quaerere”. This is probably when the E and I problems began.

So is enquire with an E more authentic if it is closer to the original?

It is a flimsy claim, modern English is not Old French.

The 1969 Shorter Oxford English Dictionary lists enquire merely as an alternative spelling of inquire. It doesn’t mention formal or informal usage (unhelpfully, it also gives enquere as a third variant, which I hadn’t even heard of).

Inquire is by far the longer entry in the dictionary, with many subtle shades of meaning. Again, there is no mention of formal or informal usage.

Tellingly, alongside “inquire” in the SOED are many words like inquisition, inquisitive, and inquisiturient (a new one on me; it means “eager to play the inquisitor”).

Mean the same?

It is significant that all these words which, at root, mean “questioning” start with an I. There are no equivalents (enquisitive, enquisition, etc.) starting with E.

To sum up: inquire and enquire mean the same. The formal/informal distinction isn’t made in serious dictionaries.

The spelling? In keeping with all its near-relative words beginning with I, “inquire” has the stronger case.

The verdict? I am never in favour of removing a word from the language. And defend anyone’s right to use whichever words they prefer. Personally, I will use inquire, not enquire.

 

 

Word of the week

Emulous (adj)

Seeking to emulate or imitate. EG: “Enquiry is emulous of inquiry, but the I spelling has proven to be my preferred word.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The positivity puzzle is occupying Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's January, and reality bites
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.
LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop
Eve was back on the ice with brother Glen this week. Image: PPA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My curling comeback on familiar ice...but in an unfamiliar role
Will Angus Gunn and Ben Doak soon be Scotland internationals? Images: Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Steve Clarke right to see if Angus Gunn has changed mind on…
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Post Thumbnail
Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter won't be partners in this year's Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting story of 2023 and will LIV…
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title…
A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.
RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can't ignore space

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch

Editor's Picks