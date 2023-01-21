The most baffling thing about Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan is: where was the sub-editor?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

The most baffling thing about Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan is: where was the sub-editor?

By Steve Finan
January 21 2023, 12.01am
Post Thumbnail

Of the Harry and Meghan versus everyone else shenanigans, I will say nothing. I’m not interested.

Of Jeremy Clarkson’s much publicised words about Meghan I’ll say little, except to comment that what he said was despicable.

Of the process that resulted in a newspaper printing this inordinate attack on a woman, I will say much.

Were sub-editors involved? If they were, why didn’t they do their job?

A news room has (or used to have) two camps: reporters and sub-editors. Reporters hunt down stories. This is difficult, and often done in trying circumstances.

Some reporters (by no means all) are more skilled at getting people to talk than they are at presenting what they’ve been told. That doesn’t matter. Sub-editors hone the article for them. A tweak here, a clarification there.

Subs are the guardians of a newspaper. They go through each story, line by line. They spot danger, things that might attract legal action.

A newspaper report should leave no questions in the reader’s mind. They should never think: “I don’t understand”. Subs ensure this happens.

Another part of the job is to scrutinise the content of stories (and opinion columns) ensuring they meet the newspaper’s usual standards. These standards vary from paper to paper (now there’s an understatement!)

Ludicrously, indeed a notion I think is suicidal, some news outlets nowadays think they can do without subs. Many (especially online) sources have writers pressing “publish” on stories, with no one checking.

A wise sub-editor would have gone back to Clarkson, or taken his unsavoury words to the editor, and said: “We can’t print this muck”.

That Clarkson article was published a month ago. Such furores usually die away. But, much to his discomfort, his increasingly desperate attempts to apologise aren’t working. His bilious words continue to be used as a rod to beat him.

Perhaps a sub-editor, the voice of caution he should have been able to rely upon, let him down. Perhaps he is too high and mighty to have anyone touch his copy. You do get the occasional arrogant writer who thinks their peerless prose is plainly perfect.

Good writers know a good sub improves even an already good story.

The Clarkson-Meghan saga proves that subs are vitally important.

Newspapers can’t do without subs. You can’t replace them with a machine. It’s a job that can’t be done by an amateur. It needs a seasoned, well-read, worldly-wise, slightly cynical sort of person.

The sort who can save us all from the worst excesses of people like Jeremy Clarkson.

 

 

Word of the week

Execrate (verb)

Feel or express great loathing for. EG: “All right-thinking people will execrate any excessively unpleasant personal attack on a woman. Any woman.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold
Rafa Nadal was in agony in Australia. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: I retired on my own terms - Rafa Nadal's battle with Novak…
Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: I don't blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs…
Kezia Dugdale believes the response to the Waid Academy classroom assault must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act. Image: Shutterstock
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
7
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KEVIN PRINGLE: UK government has made a political mistake blocking gender reform bill
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The positivity puzzle is occupying Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's January, and reality bites
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.
LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop
Post Thumbnail
Different initial letters, but do inquire and enquire really mean different things?

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented