RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find answers on the pitch

By Rab Douglas
March 1 2023, 6.00pm
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Consistency is a massive thing in football.

Consistency of selection, consistency of result and consistency of staff. Over the last few years Dundee United have failed to find that.

United are now about to appoint their sixth boss in just over four years, their third permanent head coach or manager of the season.

Their managers are getting one transfer window and that’s it. Since 2018 they’ve had Robbie Neilson, Micky Mellon, Tam Courts, Jack Ross and Liam Fox.

It’s mad to think Tam Courts is one of the longest serving out of that list.

Rab Douglas discusses the departure of Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar (left) and head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.

In the summer it looked much more positive. They were in Europe and had a great 1-0 win at home to AZ Alkmaar. Then it capitulated.

But where do they go from here?

Fox has gone and Tony Asghar has left his role as sporting director.

That is not a surprise. The United fans have been voicing their feelings quite strongly recently.

And Asghar has to accept a level of responsibility for what has happened.

As far as I’m aware, he didn’t pick the team on a Saturday but was heavily involved in recruitment of players and coaches.

A lot of this has happened on his watch. What happens to that position now Asghar has gone?

Does the club restructure? There is also talk of a takeover consortium forming but Mark Ogren will still call the shots on that.

He’ll still ultimately decide if he wants to sell up and if they don’t come up with what he wants he’ll still be there.

He has invested a lot of money in the club, reportedly in excess of £13 million, so they aren’t going to get it on the cheap.

Who runs the team? What is the structure behind the scenes? Who will own it going forward?

So many unanswered questions.

Dundee United players are in control of their own destiny. Image: SNS

The one things players CAN influence is what happens on the park and United still have time to stay up.

They are four points adrift but have a game in hand.

They have 12 games left, 36 points to play for and are one penalty, deflection or last minute winner from the victory that could kickstart their survival bid.

Dundee still title favourites despite Partick loss

I took in the Dundee game with Partick along with Dick Campbell as we play them at Arbroath in a few weeks.

I was surprised at how the game went and there was no way I expected them to lose 3-1.

It wasn’t the same Dundee side that I saw dominate Cove Rangers in the second half a few weeks ago.

Rab Douglas watched Dundee’s loss to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

I expected more from them and it’s clear they are in a real battle to win the league.

Queen’s Park fans will love me for saying this but I still believe Dundee will be champions.

They have the players and the squad to get over the line.

But there is a lick of paint between the teams in this league so it won’t be easy.

Friday night fever for Rab Douglas and co

Arbroath will face Hamilton in front of the BBC Scotland cameras. Image: SNS

Arbroath will play the first of four Friday night games in March when we travel to Hamilton later this week.

As Dick has pointed out, it’s a massive game with big implications for both sides.

If we win we can go joint eighth and really put pressure on Cove and Hamilton but nothing will be won or lost.

The run-in will be interesting. We now have five Friday games, a midweek trip to Inverness and just four Saturday games.

But we’re not going to complain about it. We’ll roll our sleeves up and get stuck in to keep Arbroath up.

