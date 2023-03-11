TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo

By David Pollock
March 11 2023, 5.00pm
The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.

“We all recognise her face and that look, but who was she really and why is she loved now more than ever before?”

That was the opening question of last night’s first instalment of Becoming Frida Kahlo (BBC Two, BBC iPlayer), a new three-part documentary which delves into the life of an artist whose wider legacy is built upon her bright, defiant self-image.

Kahlo was born in the then-suburban Mexico City village of Coyoacan in 1907, although we discovered  how she liked to claim she was born in 1910, perhaps to better align her own history with the outbreak of the Mexican Revolution and a new direction for her country.

Symbol of womanhood

Whether that’s the truth, or just a neat revision in hindsight, Kahlo’s rediscovery in the late 20th Century has made her a kind of post-punk symbol of Mexican womanhood.

Frida Kahlo in 1944.

A Hispanic woman with a steely glint in her eye at all times, a succession of incredibly stylish and colourful outfits and an often gender-fluid image, who she was has become at least as important as what she did to the wider public who recognise her face.

Boosted by a feminist reappreciation of her art in the early 1980s and appearances in popular culture like the Salma Hayek-starring 2002 biopic Frida, what’s become known as ‘Fridamania’ is now a Mexican cottage industry in its own right.

Powerful cultural legacy

It’s a powerful cultural legacy for someone who died in 1954 at the tragically young age of 47, and who didn’t attract anything like the same acclaim during her lifetime.

Subtitled ‘The Making and the Breaking’, Becoming Frida Kahlo’s first of three episodes very pleasingly pulls together all the aspects of Kahlo’s life.

This as a posthumous celebrity who’s often as reduced to caricature by the wider world as any other modern familiar face, as someone’s whose life story and that of Mexico in the early 20th Century are intertwined, and as a bold and challenging artist.

This last point is key, because art is integral to her life story. The documentary explains her childhood, how polio in her youth left her with one leg shorter than the other and the subsequent bullying at school, causing her to act out and rebel, smoking and drinking.

Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, Jones Beach, Long Island, 1933.

Later, as a promising student who hopes to study medicine, a bus crash leaves her with life-changing injuries.

Although legend has it this was Kahlo’s spur to take up painting, it was more the focal point of a longstanding interest. In this stage of her life Kahlo is maturing into her artistic career, so other formative personal influences are introduced.

Mexico brought to life

These include her husband Diego Rivera, already 20 years her senior and one of the most famous artists in the world, and photographer, actor and Communist activist Tina Modotti, a similarly free spirit who sounds as though she deserves a documentary of her own.

With art historians, biographers and descendants of both Kahlo and Rivera giving commentary, Mexico of the 1920s is brought evocatively to life as a place where Hollywood stars vacation and Communism is trying to take hold.

By the end of this fascinating episode Kahlo has already lived a life rich in adventure and tragedy, and the scene is set for her legend to build.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Post Thumbnail
If you remember laughing at large aspidistras, you’ll remember the speaking clock
Eve and countless others have curled at Perth's Dewars Centre. Images: DCT.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Dewars Centre closing would be a hammer blow for Perthshire and Scottish…
4
Would Dundee manager Gary Bowyer accept a last day shoot-out? Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Is Championship title race heading to last day Queen's Park v Dundee…
Steve Finan believes that party politics should play no part in local issues. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: My criteria for becoming a Dundee City Councillor – party robots need…
6
Busy restaurants are not Rab's thing.
RAB MCNEIL: I've been eating out again, it doesn't go well
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Post Thumbnail
I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb
Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented