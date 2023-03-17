EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to do the same thing to protect iconic venues like the Old Course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling made a big rule change work and golf is right to do the same thing to protect iconic venues like the Old Course

By Eve Muirhead
March 17 2023, 8.00am
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.
Bryson DeChambeau hits a golf ball a long way. Image: AP.

To think that golf used to have a reputation of being a bit boring!

Over the last couple of years I don’t think any other sport has come close to matching it in terms of controversies and big splits right down the heart of the professional side of the game.

The LIV furore and all its sub-plots has still got plenty of life in it.

And now it’s got competition with the R&A and USGA finally deciding to do something about the golf ball.

As of 2026, if you’re playing in The Open and US Open you’ll be using a ball that has been adapted to not fly as far.

It’s a debate – very much like LIV – that will be hard to find middle ground on.

When you get to the heart of the argument, you’ll come down on one side or the other depending on whether you are willing to see the link broken between players in a monthly medal being able to use the same equipment as the pros in the biggest championships in the sport.

For me, I don’t have a problem with that.

In my own sport of curling, that has already happened.

These days I could play in the Perth Super League and use a brush that wouldn’t be allowed in the Olympics or World Championships.

We’ve had our ‘Broomgate’.

It was a big deal when it was clear ‘directional sweeping’ was becoming a serious issue but curling has come out the other side.

Golf has got a long way to go.

The fact that you or I could still play the same courses as the pros (well, maybe not Augusta!) is the main thing that needs to be preserved far as I’m concerned.

I don’t think regular players will care nearly as much about the ball difference as some people make out.

Running out of land to extend courses and tour events getting reduced to driving, wedge and putting competitions are far bigger issues.

I do accept that manufacturers making equipment better and better, the ball included, is part of the appeal of golf for some.

And I don’t think we should downplay the importance of driving and hitting the ball a long way.

Someone like Bryson DeChambeau isn’t just blindly smashing balls as far as he can.

He’s putting technique, gym work and strategy into it.

But the big hitters will still have an advantage even if the ball is not going as far.

And, more importantly, it will mean the Old Course and other world-renowned venues are preserved as great tests of golf for generations.

At a time when talk about closing sporting arenas is more common than building them, I’ll be fascinated to see how the big plans for Scottish basketball play out.

A £20 million arena in East Kilbride, which will have a 6,000 seater stadium for the Caledonia Gladiators, is incredibly ambitious.

Especially when you consider that there isn’t really much of a tradition for the sport in this country.

It’s been called the largest single investment in basketball in Scotland.

Every minority sport would love to have backing like this behind them.

I really hope that the phrase ‘build it and they will come’ applies.

