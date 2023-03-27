ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee must get on its bike and make most of UCI Cycling World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee must get on its bike and make most of UCI Cycling World Championships

Andrew Batchelor explains why the whole of Dundee should get behind the UCI Cycling World Championships which will visit the city later this year.

UCI World Cycling Championships, like this one in Australia, will come to Dundee this summer. Image: Shutterstock
UCI World Cycling Championships, like this one in Australia, will come to Dundee this summer. Image: Shutterstock
By Andrew Batchelor

Over the past few years, we have seen a significant presence of cycling in the city.

The Dundee Cycle Hub opened in 2021 to critical acclaim.

The following year, the Guardian listed Dundee’s cycling routes as some of its readers’ favourites.

And now, in 2023, the city has been announced as a host of the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships – I couldn’t be more excited.

The city will be the venue for the time trials event on August 7 later this year.

Hooked by drama of cycling in Glasgow 2014

As someone who hasn’t been able to ride a bicycle because of my cerebral palsy, watching cycling events has made up for it.

I remember one of the first times I properly watched cycling was on TV during the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014 and it was fascinating.

The cycling events at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games had Andrew hooked. Image: PA

Glasgow of course, is hosting the overall UCI Cycling World Championships, which the Gran Fondo will be part of.

Dundee has had its fair share of national cycling events in the past too.

The city played host to the opening of the 1989 Tour of Britain and, more recently, the Women’s Tour Scotland in 2019.

Now it is about to host an international event which I believe we are more than capable of doing.

I was looking back to the 1989 Tour of Britain event when it kickstarted in Dundee, seeing footage of the event was extraordinary.

The City Square and the Law being filled with spectators and the riders passing the Discovery as they made their way to Glasgow on the first leg.

With the city hosting the Gran Fondo time trials, I’m hoping we are about to see the city full of cyclists once more.

Dundee must seize opportunity

This event will bring a lot of benefits for the city and encourage more people to get out and cycle.

In the run-up to August there are real opportunities for cycling groups in the city or even the city council can host get people involved in anticipation to the big event.

Dundee Cycle Hub on the waterfront.

I would love to see events where young people can get involved and have something that will bring in the crowd and inspire a proper response to the unfortunate news that Embark Dundee’s e-bike scheme recently collapsed.

The Gran Fondo event brings a huge opportunity to address the safety, complexity and the sustainability that Embark faced.

That aside, I believe the cycling world championships will be another show of strength that Dundee has the capability to host international events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader - but there will be 'no honeymoon period,' Kirsty Strickland believes. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why Humza Yousaf will start his tenure as first minister at a…
2
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
Post Thumbnail
If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ll…
A real attack by a great white shark. But have encounters been faked?
Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for…
Catriona Matthew has captained two winning Solheim Cup teams. Image: PA.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Catriona Matthew is perfect Curtis Cup mentor - win that and it…
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves the main chamber after her last First Minster's Questions. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon’s future is not on Holyrood's backbenches
Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen's Park
What are the odds? MJ's eldest spotted her dad in the Murrayfield crowds on TV, from 9000 miles away.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: From the other side of the world, she spots her dad in…
Post Thumbnail
If my words have offended you, then it wasn’t intentional

Most Read

1
Loki, the alpha male wolf at Camperdown Wildlife Park. Image: Camperdown Wildlife Park/Facebook
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The Smoked Thistle owners Rob Duncan and Blair Armstrong-Payne. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
Happitots Nursery. Image: DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
4
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012683 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Tulloch Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Tulloch Primary School, Gillespie Place, Perth. Tuesday 27th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
2
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dundee rape trial Picture shows; Lewis Brodie. You Tube. Supplied by YouTube Date; Unknown
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
Marmaris Kebab House owner Ibrar Ibrahim. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
Lawside Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
Alastair Law was found guilty of breaching the peace.
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
Keith Verden-Anderson, managing director of Smith Anderson. Image: Smith Anderson.
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
Dundee celebrate Luke McCowan's goal after he made it 3-1 against Ayr. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes.
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
Martin Shaw says the amount of litter beside roads is causing a strain on his mental wellbeing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
New SNP leader Humza Yousaf with his family. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
Post Thumbnail
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire
Former 45 Cdo Royal Marine Craig Hunter on Ama Dablam in the Himalayas. Image: Craig Hunter
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
Vaughan forced two great saves from the Hamilton keeper. Image: SNS.
Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't…
Tumilty won the trophy with Rovers last year and was this year's goal hero for Accies. Images: SNS.
Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty…
Adam Handling and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final

Editor's Picks

Most Commented