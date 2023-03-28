KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP’s 52-48% voter split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP’s 52-48% voter split

Kevin Pringle gives his take on the SNP leadership campaign and what new first minister Humza Yousaf must do to move the party and government forward.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
By Kevin Pringle

What is it with 52% to 48% results?

This final score by which Humza Yousaf beat Kate Forbes to become Scotland’s new first minister – after third-placed Ash Regan’s second preferences were redistributed – mirrored the narrow upshot of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

For the political anoraks out there, it was also the result of Scotland’s first vote on devolution, back in 1979.

What lessons can be learned?

What lessons can we draw from these close outcomes? The main one is that the campaign which scrapes over the line shouldn’t proceed on the basis of the Abba song: “The Winner Takes It All”.

In the case of Brexit, a compromise approach would have pointed to the UK leaving the European Union but remaining in membership of its single market, as well as EU programmes such as those funding research collaboration and student exchanges.

A footnote of devolution is that it was the loser who took it all in 1979, as it was opposition to Scotland having a legislature that got the 48%.

But the assembly plans didn’t proceed because the rules required the Yes campaign to overcome a turnout threshold, as well as win a majority of the vote.

In any event, one side taking all the spoils worked out badly. The extreme form of Brexit pursued in the aftermath of the referendum has wreaked political and economic havoc for the UK.

The failure of Conservative governments in the 1980s and 1990s to countenance any measure of self-government for Scotland didn’t make the issue go away.

On the contrary, it ensured that it came back in stronger form next time round, as well as sowing a degree of bitterness, and setting Scotland off on a path of the constitution being the main dividing line of our politics.

Humza Yousaf

Tory politicians who don’t like these harvests should remember that they planted them.

There are undoubtedly cautionary notes here – not just for Humza Yousaf and his MSPs, but for the whole SNP – in moving forward after a leadership election that was sparky, difficult, and at times ill-tempered.

It was better, though, that candidates spoke their mind, rather than campaigned in platitudes.

Scotland should be proud of Yousaf’s appointment

The tight result in no way detracts from Mr Yousaf’s victory, and nor should it minimise the significance of Scotland having a first minister from an ethnic minority background.

His parents, who came to this country as immigrants, must feel immense pride.

We should all be proud of Scotland, while facing up to the fact that we are nowhere near to eliminating racism from our society.

What the nip-and-tuck nature of Mr Yousaf’s elevation should do, however, is dictate how he proceeds in office: both in terms of putting his ministerial team together, and the policy agenda he pursues.

Kate Forbes (right) listens to Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Image: PA

Regardless of which candidate they backed, I suspect that SNP members would wish to see such balance exercised.

The politics should follow the numbers, and the reality is that a majority of those who voted supported the two candidates – Mrs Forbes and Ms Regan – who overtly stood on platforms advocating substantial change.

Indeed, on the basis of her second preference transfers, a significant part of Mr Yousaf’s 52% mandate came from supporters of Ms Regan: the candidate who resigned over the gender recognition reform bill, and who was most sceptical about the nature of the SNP’s relationship with Green MSPs.

The first minister has a clear mandate, but he doesn’t have a free hand to act unilaterally.

The good news is that these circumstances are in his own interests and those of the country.

If he chooses to, Mr Yousaf can deliver collegiate government that is effective by being responsive.

