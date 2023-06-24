Automatic cars that don’t work when you put them in ‘night’ mode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Automatic cars that don’t work when you put them in ‘night’ mode

By Steve Finan

I read about a scientific study the other day that said daytime naps were good for you. But in the comments section underneath (it was an online thing) a chap talked of his liking for twenty winks.

I was outraged. What calumny is this to inflict upon the language? Everyone knows the saying is forty winks, not twenty, no matter how long the snooze lasts. The chap may have been trying to be clever. If I met him I’d disabuse him of that notion.

People often get idioms, sayings and words wrong: damp squid, tender hooks, pacific problems, etc.

I’ve been collecting new mistakes, or at least ones I hadn’t seen before. But I shouldn’t be the only one to suffer so I list them here.

The phrase is cloak and dagger, not smoke and dagger. I can’t help thinking of a chap with a knife and a Woodbine hanging from his lip.

A statue of limitations would be maquette. Low and behold might be done by a cow.

The word is lacklustre, not lack luster. That sounds to me like someone who lusts, but doesn’t put much effort into it. And woo betide sounds like an amorous disaster.

It isn’t possible to have a six-month anniversary.

And you’re not supposed to laugh at obituaries but it’s difficult when the deceased is described as: “known for his ready whit.”

You can cut a dash or strike a pose. But cutting a pose is nonsense. As is: “curled up in the feeble position”.

It is checkmate. Check mate is an instruction to a friend. It is a bald-faced lie, not a boldface lie. And is “chalk full” a blackboard with lots written on it?

The plural of crisis is crises. Same as basis and bases, analysis and analyses. It is depressing how often these are written incorrectly, even in newspapers not a million miles from here which should really know better!

“It’s out with my control”. Really? Did it take your control for a nice dinner?

I will end with what I think is an apocryphal story. Or I hope it is an apocryphal story. In a world where common sense is the rarest of commodities it might well be true.

The tale is of a young man who phoned the showroom to complain about his newly-purchased automatic car. He was having trouble with the PRND emblazoned on the gearstick.

He said “park” and “reverse” were fine, and it also worked in “day” mode. But wouldn’t move an inch in “night” mode.

 

 

Word of the week

Clatterfart (noun)

Someone who can’t keep a secret. EG: “There are political parties which indulge in various nefarious activities that they’d probably be better keeping to themselves. But they are staffed by such clatterfarts that the truth is always revealed eventually”.

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

