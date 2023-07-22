You can detect a person’s thought processes by listening to their ‘habit’ words

Honestly, I try hard not to think badly of people. Live and let live, that’s what I say. Smile, see the good in others, turn the other cheek. Be tolerant, even if dealing with someone who has placed an apostrophe incorrectly.

Sometimes though, I get annoyed with people.

Those who tell stories which involve the phrase “me being me”, for instance. “I wasn’t going to mention to the policeman he was wrong about the law but, me being me…”

I can’t help but think the “me being me” person is arrogant. As if they think everyone should recognise the traits of “them being them”.

Similarly, I don’t like to hear “guess what” inserted into the middle of a sentence. “Doctors advise us we shouldn’t do it, but guess what…” Then they carry on.

I always want them to pause so I can have a chance to actually try a few guesses.

“The thing is” is another needless thing to say. As is the gratuitous use of “anyway”. And “in a weird way” (which often doesn’t turn out to be very weird).

Then there’s: you know, I mean, right, kind of, OK, basically, totally, and um. Know what I mean?

Starting sentences with “so”, is one of the worst habits. No matter what the speaker says next, it sounds condescending or patronising. There are several variations on this: I used to work with a woman who started almost everything she said with the word “apparently”. Drove me nuts!

So, me being me, I have a “worst” example. And, guess what, it’s “literally”. People not using literally to literally mean literally is unforgiveable.

Few people, unless they listen to recordings of themselves, have full self-awareness of how they speak. And all of us – you, me, everyone – drips clichéd bad habits into speech.

I suspect I drop too many obviouslys into my spoken words. I try to fight it but, obviously, I often fail.

Sometimes these filler words are just a habit. Sometimes they give the speaker time to think. They can also be indicators of the way people structure their own thoughts, and an insight into the way they mentally navigate through the process of imparting information.

Whatever the science, these mannerisms make speech boring or even grating to listen to.

The worst thing is, unless someone tells you, you rarely recognise your own annoying habit.

Perhaps we should all turn to our nearest and dearest and ask if there is a word or phrase we overuse? We might, like, y’know, be surprised by the answer.

Word of the week

Legerdemain (noun)

Skilled, adroit, cunning when performing conjuring tricks. EG: “Using the word ‘like’ repeatedly is a legerdemain to lull people into thinking you’re as thick as two short planks.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk