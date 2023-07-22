You can detect a person’s thought processes by listening to their ‘habit’ words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You can detect a person’s thought processes by listening to their ‘habit’ words

Few people, unless they listen to recordings of themselves, have full self-awareness of how they speak. And all of us – you, me, everyone – drips clichéd bad habits into speech.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

Honestly, I try hard not to think badly of people. Live and let live, that’s what I say. Smile, see the good in others, turn the other cheek. Be tolerant, even if dealing with someone who has placed an apostrophe incorrectly.

Sometimes though, I get annoyed with people.

Those who tell stories which involve the phrase “me being me”, for instance. “I wasn’t going to mention to the policeman he was wrong about the law but, me being me…”

I can’t help but think the “me being me” person is arrogant. As if they think everyone should recognise the traits of “them being them”.

Similarly, I don’t like to hear “guess what” inserted into the middle of a sentence. “Doctors advise us we shouldn’t do it, but guess what…” Then they carry on.

I always want them to pause so I can have a chance to actually try a few guesses.

“The thing is” is another needless thing to say. As is the gratuitous use of “anyway”. And “in a weird way” (which often doesn’t turn out to be very weird).

Then there’s: you know, I mean, right, kind of, OK, basically, totally, and um. Know what I mean?

Starting sentences with “so”, is one of the worst habits. No matter what the speaker says next, it sounds condescending or patronising. There are several variations on this: I used to work with a woman who started almost everything she said with the word “apparently”. Drove me nuts!

So, me being me, I have a “worst” example. And, guess what, it’s “literally”. People not using literally to literally mean literally is unforgiveable.

I suspect I drop too many obviouslys into my spoken words. I try to fight it but, obviously, I often fail.

Sometimes these filler words are just a habit. Sometimes they give the speaker time to think. They can also be indicators of the way people structure their own thoughts, and an insight into the way they mentally navigate through the process of imparting information.

Whatever the science, these mannerisms make speech boring or even grating to listen to.

The worst thing is, unless someone tells you, you rarely recognise your own annoying habit.

Perhaps we should all turn to our nearest and dearest and ask if there is a word or phrase we overuse? We might, like, y’know, be surprised by the answer.

 

 

 

Word of the week

Legerdemain (noun)

Skilled, adroit, cunning when performing conjuring tricks. EG: “Using the word ‘like’ repeatedly is a legerdemain to lull people into thinking you’re as thick as two short planks.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

