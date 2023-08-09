RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath

There’s no getting away from it – we didn’t do nearly enough to make life difficult for Dundee United on Friday night.

It was great to see Gayfield full but after they scored an early goal we needed to make them work much harder.

We’ve drawn a line under it already and know we need to be much better at Queen’s Park this weekend.

For United, it was a very big marker to put down.

One game isn’t enough evidence to suggest they are going to run away with the title race but there’s no doubt that the other teams with an eye on winning the league would have been hoping for a slow start from Jim Goodwin’s team.

There’s quality right through their side.

Just look at the spine – big Dec, Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

The wages for those three will be more than the whole Arbroath team put together!

I was very impressed with Mathew Cudjoe as well.

He was a bit of a surprise package.

Jim will be pushing them and making big demands on the back of that win.

He knows that it’s six or seven-game runs that put distance between a league leader and the pack.

Dundee couldn’t do it last season but that’s the task facing United over August and September.

And it’s the task of the rest of the teams – starting with Dunfermline on Saturday – to keep them in the bunch.

Tony Docherty should be quite pleased with Dundee’s opening day draw.

I was driving down south while the game was being played and I can’t say I expected to hear Lyall Cameron scoring with a header on the radio!

Lyall Cameron notching his first top flight goal on the opening day 💪#cinchPrem | @DundeeFC pic.twitter.com/F88HtHGPiL — SPFL (@spfl) August 7, 2023

Getting off the mark against an established Premiership side like Motherwell who finished so strongly last season is a decent result.

And Dundee are creating chances.

I know St Mirren got an excellent result at Easter Road on Sunday but there’s no reason why Dundee shouldn’t believe they can turn a draw into a win.

It’s absolutely horrendous news to hear that my old team-mate, Eddie Annand, is battling an incurable brain tumour.

I couldn’t believe it when I was told.

It really does put football in perspective.

I’ve got great memories of sharing a dressing room with Eddie.

He was a big part of our First Division team – a character and a great goalscorer.

We’ve not kept in touch down the years but I’ll certainly be reaching out to him to wish him all the best in his fight.

Best wishes to Ross Sinclair as well.

Ross is one of the country’s most promising young goalies and it’s a real shame for him that he’s broken his arm.

I know that they were really impressed with him at Montrose during his loan spell and he’s since had a few starts with St Johnstone.

Saints can confirm that @ross_sinclair01 has successfully undergone surgery on a broken arm suffered during a closed door friendly. Everyone at McDiarmid Park wishes Ross a speedy recovery and we thank the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their superb treatment. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/NtFbWKHAWS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) August 9, 2023

Broken bones are part of life as a goalie, unfortunately.

A wrist was my first when I was just a lad.

It’s another injury Steven MacLean could have done without – they’re mounting up for him.

The good news is that it looks like Saints have a decent one in Dimitar Mitov, who played very well against Hearts.