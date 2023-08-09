RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United put down a very big marker at Arbroath

The Courier columnist got a close-up view of Jim Goodwin's new-look side.

Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker.
Jim Goodwin's Dundee United have put down a marker. Image: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

There’s no getting away from it – we didn’t do nearly enough to make life difficult for Dundee United on Friday night.

It was great to see Gayfield full but after they scored an early goal we needed to make them work much harder.

We’ve drawn a line under it already and know we need to be much better at Queen’s Park this weekend.

For United, it was a very big marker to put down.

One game isn’t enough evidence to suggest they are going to run away with the title race but there’s no doubt that the other teams with an eye on winning the league would have been hoping for a slow start from Jim Goodwin’s team.

There’s quality right through their side.

Just look at the spine – big Dec, Tony Watt and Louis Moult.

The wages for those three will be more than the whole Arbroath team put together!

I was very impressed with Mathew Cudjoe as well.

He was a bit of a surprise package.

Jim will be pushing them and making big demands on the back of that win.

He knows that it’s six or seven-game runs that put distance between a league leader and the pack.

Dundee couldn’t do it last season but that’s the task facing United over August and September.

And it’s the task of the rest of the teams – starting with Dunfermline on Saturday – to keep them in the bunch.

Tony Docherty should be quite pleased with Dundee’s opening day draw.

I was driving down south while the game was being played and I can’t say I expected to hear Lyall Cameron scoring with a header on the radio!

Getting off the mark against an established Premiership side like Motherwell who finished so strongly last season is a decent result.

And Dundee are creating chances.

I know St Mirren got an excellent result at Easter Road on Sunday but there’s no reason why Dundee shouldn’t believe they can turn a draw into a win.

It’s absolutely horrendous news to hear that my old team-mate, Eddie Annand, is battling an incurable brain tumour.

I couldn’t believe it when I was told.

It really does put football in perspective.

I’ve got great memories of sharing a dressing room with Eddie.

He was a big part of our First Division team – a character and a great goalscorer.

We’ve not kept in touch down the years but I’ll certainly be reaching out to him to wish him all the best in his fight.

Best wishes to Ross Sinclair as well.

Ross is one of the country’s most promising young goalies and it’s a real shame for him that he’s broken his arm.

I know that they were really impressed with him at Montrose during his loan spell and he’s since had a few starts with St Johnstone.

Broken bones are part of life as a goalie, unfortunately.

A wrist was my first when I was just a lad.

It’s another injury Steven MacLean could have done without – they’re mounting up for him.

The good news is that it looks like Saints have a decent one in Dimitar Mitov, who played very well against Hearts.

