RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings – on Saturday they need to be bold on the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee and St Johnstone have been bold with their signings – on Saturday they need to be bold on the pitch

There's a big opportunity at McDiarmid Park this weekend.

Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend.
Steven MacLean and Tony Docherty go head to head at McDiarmid Park this weekend. Images: SNS.
By Rab Douglas

Dundee and St Johnstone both had eye-catching results at the weekend.

Yes, Hearts were coming off the back of a Thursday night European game but it wasn’t as if they had a long journey to contend with.

It was a case of the better team winning, full-stop.

And for Saints, they haven’t been given enough credit for their performance at Celtic Park.

We all know Celtic aren’t in full flow yet but it still takes a very good team performance to stop them from scoring in about 100 minutes of football on their own pitch.

The thing I like about both Dundee and Saints is that the two managers have been bold in the transfer market.

There are new faces to Scottish football throughout their teams, not the old ones who go from club to club in our leagues.

That makes them less predictable.

We’ll see if that turns out to be a good or a bad thing.

Saturday at McDiarmid Park is such an important match for both sides.

If they can win this one, you’re really starting to see things take shape.

I think both managers will see this as a big opportunity and really go for it.

It’s no surprise to see Neil Lennon as the short-priced favourite to replace Lee Johnson in the manager’s job at Easter Road.

I know that every club has its own way of going about things and its own expectations but from what I can see, Hibs are crying out for a head coach who knows Scottish football inside-out.

They seem to go for left-field candidates more than most.

But the likes of Neil, Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson feel like strong contenders given the circumstances Hibs find themselves in.

They’ve got a lot of talented, attacking players but are too easy to score against.

Those three managers I mentioned would all help address the second part of the equation.

Derek and Stephen are in jobs though, of course.

So that will strengthen Neil’s hand.

He knows the club and, if he gets the job, I think you’d see a quick turn around in their fortunes.

I think deadline day is going to be a busy one.

It feels like the calm before the storm.

Joel Nouble is one of the players who was expected to have moved by now but a deal hasn’t happened.

I’m not sure what Joel’s level is but he’s now proved himself consistently in the Scottish Premiership and he’s got the physical attributes that will be attractive to a lot of clubs.

He reminds me of a couple of ex-Hearts players, Mark de Vries and Riccardo Fuller, so maybe Tynecastle would be the best move for him!

It was a special night for Eddie Annand on Sunday.

You forget what a great dressing room you’ve been part of sometimes – and getting my old First Division Dundee team back together was a reminder of that.

The memories were flooding back and it certainly didn’t feel like 25 years had passed, that’s for sure.

Hopefully plenty of money has been raised for Eddie. We’ll all be right behind him in his battle.

More from Columnists

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart garden party column Picture shows; 'Alisonbury' - Lesley threw her girlfriend Alison a garden party/silent disco for her 40th birthday.. Lesley Hart garden. Supplied by Lesley Hart Date; Unknown
LESLEY HART: How do you weather-proof a garden party in Scotland? You don't
Post Thumbnail
Accuracy has been sacrificed on the altar of speed
Sarina Wiegman could soon be a coach in demand.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Sarina Wiegman has capabilities to make the women's to men's football management…
Queens Park goalie Callan McKenna.
RAB DOUGLAS: Queen's Park will give Dundee United a run for their money and…
tv WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 26/06/2018 - Programme Name: River City - TX: 03/07/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Lou Caplan (LESLEY HART) - (C) BBC Scotland - Photographer: Alan Peebles
LESLEY HART: Yes, I'm dead, thanks for asking
Post Thumbnail
I used to believe that Fife was Ireland
The Eve Muirhead 'comeback' is off to a winning start
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling 'comeback' is off to a winning start in Euro Super Series
The Revel Puck Circus perform part of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show The Wing Scuffle Spectacular at the Circus Hub in The Meadows, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday August 7, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
LESLEY HART: From toilet mermaids to human-sized frogs, Edinburgh Festival is a people-watcher's paradise
Post Thumbnail
If everyone reads so much, why don’t they learn anything?
The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome has been sold out every night during the Cycling World Championships.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Popularity of World Cycling Championships in Scotland shows how far the sport…

Conversation