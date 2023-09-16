LESLEY HART: School run small talk is no small thing – and for me, it’s a big challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LESLEY HART: School run small talk is no small thing – and for me, it’s a big challenge

Turns out that morning pleasantries are a school-gateway drug that leads to harder stuff - gossip.

Lesley says we should not be ashamed of gossip. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lesley Hart

Doing school runs through a September heatwave doesn’t half flex the old ‘small talk’ muscle.

Finding new ways to discuss how boiling it is, how many washings you’ve hung out, how you’d just packed the summer clothes away, etc, at the school gates twice a day is quite the challenge – but one that I am up for.

I’m not here to complain about small talk. I enjoy it. Not because I find the subjects themselves especially riveting. Discussing Scottish weather, holidays, household chores, hobbies, pets, and children in a generalised way can be pleasant enough but it’s hardly the greatest hits of conversation.

It’s the whole encounter that fascinates me. Not so much what’s said, but what’s unsaid, the context, the dynamics of the scene, and – most of all – what’s revealed about the person I’m talking to.

You can learn a lot about a person from the small talk at the school gates, says Lesley. Image: Shutterstock. 

If you were talking to me, for instance, at the school gates, my whole demeanour would betray me as an overgrown tomboy trying to look and sound like a responsible adult – and failing.

You’d clock my bedhead flung into a bobble and the hair of the child I’m here to drop off and instantly deduce that, not only has hairstyling for girls never been my forte, I’m actually scared of it.

I’d say something jaunty about barbecues or hanging out washing and you’d think, “she’s out of her depth”.

The mathematics of small talk

Paradoxically, most small talk is done with a big voice at a comfortable distance, whereas big talk usually involves small voices and shorter distances.

There’s a rough equation you can apply to gauge the size of voice and talk appropriate to any given conversation. It’s something like, space multiplied by time, divided by context minus whether/how you know the people.

So, if you’re in a lift with strangers, you can have small talk in a small voice for a short time, but must never launch into your life story, or anything to do with politics, religion, or sex. In fact, “Morning” will usually do.

However, if you’re on your third glass of prosecco and fourth hour at a regular hairdresser’s, you’ll probably have finished your life story, covered your beliefs, sex life and secrets and be onto your birthmarks and other ways to identity your body.

On the one hand small talk is a gateway drug to the harder stuff: gossip. Don’t be ashamed of gossip – humanity and language evolved through it, and it’s often delicious, so enjoy it.

On the other hand, small talk is a key to the common ground where big talk can begin – where people truly connect, get burdensome experiences off their chest, share deeper thoughts and feelings, discover attraction.

It’s where souls and minds can meet, and we can show each other our birthmarks. We all need that.

That said, small talk is not for everyone. Some people don’t engage in it at all. Ironically, these are the people I would love to ask, during a September heatwave, “Are all these barbecues ruining your washing too?”

If they replied, “Who cares, we’ll all be dead soon”, or “I’m in love my neighbour”, or “Do you need help with your Peter Pan syndrome?”, it would add some spice to the whole exchange.

Maybe one of those curveballs will come my way at the school gates this week. Here’s hoping…

