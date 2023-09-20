RAB DOUGLAS: Changing goalkeepers during a game has greater risks than rewards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Changing goalkeepers during a game has greater risks than rewards

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be about to go where other managers fear to tread.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be about to make a bold goalkeeping decision. Image: PA.
By Rab Douglas

A penny for the thoughts of the Arsenal goalkeeping coach this week.

I’d be very surprised if he’s on board with Mikel Arteta’s plan to substitute number ones in the middle of a game.

You’d probably expect me to say this – but I think it’s a terrible idea.

Like it or not, goalkeeper is a specialised position. Always has been, always will be.

To think along similar lines as you would in replacing an outfield player who is under-performing just doesn’t stack up.

Reason number one is – you can’t get a goalie to warm-up as effectively during a game as you can with the other substitutes.

And then it comes to the psychological aspect.

The fact is – a goalie who is subbed in the middle of the match for football reasons will feel humiliated.

Can you imagine the sledging he’ll get at future games – from the terraces and on the pitch.

That will take more than an arm around the shoulder from his manager to sort out.

And that’s from the perspective of the goalie taken off.

For the one going on, the pressure will be enormous.

Think about the expectation on one who is sent on for a penalty shoot-out and then multiply it by 10.

Tactically, it will show the opposition that Arsenal are looking to hold onto a lead.

They’ll take encouragement from that.

The risks completely outweigh the rewards.

Arteta might well have painted himself into a corner now.

By going public with his regret about not doing it already, he may well feel he has to follow this through and make the big change in a game that really matters.

There’s always room for innovation in football.

The way goalies can help a team with their distribution these days is one of the biggest ones.

Specialist throw-in coaches at the big clubs is another.

Arteta will probably believe that to catch and overtake his old mentor, Pep Guardiola, he’ll have to think outside the box.

I don’t even think rotating two number ones over the course of a season is a great idea – but doing it during a game would be a big error of judgment.

Half a step doesn’t usually result in a goal if it’s by an outfield player.

It’s a different story for a goalie, though.

It cost me in the Champions League when Del Piero stuck a free-kick past me at Celtic Park and it was the same for Joe Hart against Feyenoord.

Joe would have been disappointed he didn’t stop the opening goal.

Kyogo ducking was even more significant, though.

And Celtic paid the price for playing out at the wrong times.

For me, that’s the biggest lesson that needs to be learned before the next European game.

Things are definitely moving in the right direction at Gayfield.

That’s four wins in a row and 13 goals scored.

We always had a quiet confidence that our form would pick up and long may this run continue.

I’m certainly not going to have a go at Arbroath players who were with us last season and have since left.

But the secret of the upturn is quite simple – we’ve got a better squad and stronger options up front.

