EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr made his event captivating sporting theatre – and should have no Olympic regrets

It was great to see that the morning after the night before, Josh Kerr was getting a good perspective on his Olympic silver medal in the 1,500 metres.

Whatever the circumstances, a medal of any description is a phenomenal achievement.

Josh finished in a British record time, a second faster than his previous personal best and the only man to run quicker at the Olympics is the guy who beat him.

Becoming the first Scot to win track medals at successive Games is pretty special too.

Bronze, then silver, then gold has a nice ring to it and he’s already speaking that way.

Josh might be a bit brash for some people’s liking but he’s true to himself and he helped build up a real sense of theatre for the final.

It was out with his control that Jakob Ingebrigtsen would set such a fast pace over the first couple of laps and I don’t think any experts were criticising him for tracking his big rival.

The Norwegian is the one who got his tactics wrong and will probably reflect on Tuesday night with regret.

He didn’t get a medal of any colour, after all.

Cole Hocker of the United States benefitted from being able to go under the radar to win gold but that won’t be the case from here on.

He’ll have a target on his back now, just like the other two.

As a race and a piece of sporting drama, the 1,500 metres absolutely delivered.

Anybody who loves track and field athletics will be gripped by the storyline over the next four years until they get to do it all again in LA.

I can’t speak for the athletes but it’s been a tiring two weeks out in Paris for me!

The experience of being part of the backroom team at my first summer Games has been amazing – and full-on.

Long days and short sleeps has been the common theme.

I’ve been clocking up over 30,000 steps a day getting around the different venues.

Seeing sports I wouldn’t normally choose to watch has been great.

Some of them have been a real eye-opener compared to what I’ve thought sitting at home watching them on the TV.

The distance involved at the archery really shocked me – the competitors are about 80 metres away from their target.

The final of the men’s table tennis was impressive.

We all like to think we’re half decent at that but not once you’ve seen the speed these guys play at!

It’s a bit late for me to take up skateboarding but I loved watching Sky Brown get her bronze medal for Team GB.

The last wave of athletes arrived on Wednesday and the excitement and energy levels in the British camp haven’t dropped all the time I’ve been out there.

There’s a lot of sport left in these Games but it’s definitely a case of so far, so good.

Whatever happens over the last few days, France has its local hero already.

Four individual golds for swimmer, Leon Marchand, has made him one of his country’s and his sport’s all-time greats.

I love the story of him emailing Michael Phelps’ coach when he was a teenager and the coach agreeing to mentor him off the back of it.

If ever there was an example of ‘if you don’t ask, you don’t get’ this was it!