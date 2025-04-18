JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?

Foreign signings are in fashion.

Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
Young players developed in Scotland like Samuel Cleall-Harding and Makenzie Kirk are in the minority in the Premiership these days. Image: SNS.
By Jim Spence

Does it matter to you if your team contains any Scottish players or do you only care about results?

In Italy’s Serie A last Monday three Scots featured – Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour started for Napoli, with Liam Henderson playing for Empoli.

Two days before that game the same number of Scots took the field for St Mirren v Ross County, with the Buddies fielding just two and County only one.

Increasingly, between loan players and other signings from outside of Scotland, Scots players are becoming a rarity in the Premiership, and that signals danger for the national team and the development of the game here.

Dundee United have had great success tapping into the loan market this season with Sam Dalby, Manny Adegboyega and Luca Stephenson all crossing the border to giving sterling service.

But in the bigger picture there’s a worrying trend of fewer Scots emerging in our top flight.

My old BBC Sportsound colleague, commentator David Begg, pointed out that a few weekends ago only 35 of 132 players in the six games in the Premiership starting line-ups were Scottish.

Of our Tayside contingent, Dundee and United fielded four each, while St Johnstone started with two.

There have been foreign players in our top league for many years.

Former Dundee boss Ivano Bonetti with his new signings Beto Carranza and Claudio Caniggia.
Former Dundee boss Ivano Bonetti with his new signings Beto Carranza (left) and Claudio Caniggia. Image: SNS.

Dundee United under Jerry Kerr had five much loved Scandinavians in the 1960s; Dundee thrilled fans with Argentinians Claudio Caniggia and Fabian Caballero, and the supremely talented Georgian Georgi Nemsadze.

And St Johnstone supporters purr recalling the supremely talented Ukrainian Sergei Baltacha and the tireless energy and commitment of Canadian Nick Dasovic.

But those sides contained a strong nucleus of Scottish players to complement the foreign legion.

A better balance

I covered Caniggia’s debut when he scored in a 2-0 win at Aberdeen, but even then, there were still five Scots in that day’s starting 11.

Contrast that with today where Scots are a rarity at some clubs when the ref blows for kick off.

What the effect on our future standing at international level will be if we continue down this path is debatable, but it can’t make it any easier to produce Scotland teams which will prosper at European championships or World Cups.

The issue is closely tied to league reconstruction, which raised its head recently.

The current 12-club set up leaves managers fearful of relegation and the associated financial costs, and that leads to fewer Scots kids being given the chance to play.

Of those 35 Scots who started according to David Begg’s statistics, only two were teenagers.

Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee’s Lyall Cameron made the breakthrough. Image: Mark Scates/ SNS

That’s surely a serious warning that we are failing to develop and blood players at a young enough age to allow them to develop and mature at the highest level of our game.

A bigger top league might allow more young Scots to be introduced in starting line-ups.

Many fans of course put club before country and it may be that supporters don’t care where players come from as long as their team is doing well.

But the overall development of our national game seems likely to be a negative one if the current signing trend continues.

