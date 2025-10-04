Dundee Raac campaigners demand funding equality after £10m deal for Aberdeen

Dundee Raac campaigners have called for funding equality after a £10m deal was announced by the Scottish Government for affected residents in Aberdeen.

Housing minister Mairi McAllan invited the North East council to seek support through the affordable housing supply programme.

On Thursday, the cabinet secretary said a previous application from Aberdeen City Council to repurpose £10m from a housing infrastructure fund “did not meet criteria”.

However, she added: “But in light of the unique circumstances, I have instead invited the council to submit a proposal for additional grant support through the affordable housing supply programme for the equivalent amount.”

Yvette Hoskins, vice-chair of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, is now calling for similar offers to be extended to affected homeowners across Scotland.

She told The Courier: “If the government can find an additional £10m to help Raac-affected homeowners in Aberdeen, they should be looking at allocating money towards all homeowners in Scotland, regardless of demolition.

“This is a Scotland-wide issue affecting thousands of homeowners.”

Concerns over council control of funds

The campaigner also holds reservations about the allocation of the money to the council rather than a pot for homeowners.

Residents in Dundee and Aberdeen have long expressed an unhappiness with the actions of their local authorities in response to the crisis.

Dundee City Council has maintained from the beginning that private homeowners are not their responsibility.

Yvette said: “It will also be interesting how Aberdeen City Council use that additional funding due to the fact they will be in control of that money.

“The residents of Aberdeen have already lost all trust in the council.

“The same trust that has been lost in Dundee.”

Announcing the deal for Aberdeen, Ms McAllan again reiterated calls for the UK Government to come to the table to set up a UK-wide Raac fund.

Yvette believes it is time for the housing minister and Douglas Alexander, the Secretary of State for Scotland, to hold a meeting.

“The Secretary of State for Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary have to both meet to try and find a way forward that might resolve the issues,” said Yvette.

“This can’t go on forever.

“If it does, then it just brings into disrepute the Scottish Parliament and the UK Government and results in a lack of trust.

“Why both governments can’t jointly work together to create a solution is shocking.”

Government ‘cannot create national fund’

Despite the money for Aberdeen, the Scottish Government says it cannot fund a solution to the crisis across the country.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The agreement reached with Aberdeen City Council reflected their specific circumstances, and honours a commitment from 2016.

“We have been clear the Scottish Government cannot create a national Raac remediation fund but we continue to press the UK government to do so and in the meantime, do not rule out consideration of requests of funding flexibility in other areas.

“We are continuing to work with local authorities across Scotland, including Dundee, as they respond to the impact of Raac in their areas.

“We fully support their efforts to find solutions for tenants and homeowners within existing financial arrangements.”