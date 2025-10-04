Dundee Raac campaigners demand funding equality after £10m deal for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Columnists

Dundee Raac campaigners demand funding equality after £10m deal for Aberdeen

Calls were also made for a meeting between the cabinet secretary and the Secretary of State for Scotland.

By Sean O'Neil
Yvette Hoskins addresses Mairi McAllan at Courier offices in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Yvette Hoskins addresses Mairi McAllan at Courier offices in Dundee. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Dundee Raac campaigners have called for funding equality after a £10m deal was announced by the Scottish Government for affected residents in Aberdeen.

Housing minister Mairi McAllan invited the North East council to seek support through the affordable housing supply programme.

On Thursday, the cabinet secretary said a previous application from Aberdeen City Council to repurpose £10m from a housing infrastructure fund “did not meet criteria”.

However, she added: “But in light of the unique circumstances, I have instead invited the council to submit a proposal for additional grant support through the affordable housing supply programme for the equivalent amount.”

Housing minister Mairi McAllan in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Yvette Hoskins, vice-chair of the Dundee Raac Campaign Group, is now calling for similar offers to be extended to affected homeowners across Scotland.

She told The Courier: “If the government can find an additional £10m to help Raac-affected homeowners in Aberdeen, they should be looking at allocating money towards all homeowners in Scotland, regardless of demolition.

“This is a Scotland-wide issue affecting thousands of homeowners.”

Concerns over council control of funds

The campaigner also holds reservations about the allocation of the money to the council rather than a pot for homeowners.

Residents in Dundee and Aberdeen have long expressed an unhappiness with the actions of their local authorities in response to the crisis.

Dundee City Council has maintained from the beginning that private homeowners are not their responsibility.

Yvette said: “It will also be interesting how Aberdeen City Council use that additional funding due to the fact they will be in control of that money.

“The residents of Aberdeen have already lost all trust in the council.

“The same trust that has been lost in Dundee.”

Douglas Alexander, Secretary of State for Scotland. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Announcing the deal for Aberdeen, Ms McAllan again reiterated calls for the UK Government to come to the table to set up a UK-wide Raac fund.

Yvette believes it is time for the housing minister and Douglas Alexander, the Secretary of State for Scotland, to hold a meeting.

“The Secretary of State for Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary have to both meet to try and find a way forward that might resolve the issues,” said Yvette.

“This can’t go on forever.

“If it does, then it just brings into disrepute the Scottish Parliament and the UK Government and results in a lack of trust.

“Why both governments can’t jointly work together to create a solution is shocking.”

Government ‘cannot create national fund’

Despite the money for Aberdeen, the Scottish Government says it cannot fund a solution to the crisis across the country.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The agreement reached with Aberdeen City Council reflected their specific circumstances, and honours a commitment from 2016.

“We have been clear the Scottish Government cannot create a national Raac remediation fund but we continue to press the UK government to do so and in the meantime, do not rule out consideration of requests of funding flexibility in other areas.

“We are continuing to work with local authorities across Scotland, including Dundee, as they respond to the impact of Raac in their areas.

“We fully support their efforts to find solutions for tenants and homeowners within existing financial arrangements.”

More from Columnists

Lochee has been at the centre of a global news controversy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: Lochee deserves better than being labelled "Britain's Bronx"
14
Jim Goodwin and Steven Pressley close-up pictures.
JIM SPENCE: Why both Dundee and United need a playing style reboot
13
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2

Conversation