“Who Killed Annalise?”: The Courier Launches a New True Crime Podcast

A new true crime podcast is set to shine a spotlight on one of Scotland’s most chilling unsolved murders—the murder of 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone in 2018.

“Who Killed Annalise?”, produced by The Courier, revisits this forgotten cold case in Scotland, uncovering new details and speaking to key figures—including Annalise’s brother and former prime suspect, Jordan Johnstone.

Annalise Johnstone killed in the shadow of the Maggie Wall Witch Monument

In May 2018, Annalise Johnstone’s body was found on a remote country road between Dunning and Auchterarder in Perthshire.

It later emerged that she had been murdered near the Maggie Wall Witch Monument, a mysterious landmark believed to commemorate a woman burned at the stake centuries ago.

The case sparked one of Perthshire’s largest-ever police investigations, with multiple locations searched and several people questioned.

The police investigation and the brother accused

Annalise’s brother, Jordan Johnstone, and his then-girlfriend Angela Newlands were charged with her murder.

During the trial, Jordan admitted to moving his sister’s body, destroying evidence, filing a false missing person’s report, and burying the murder weapon.

Despite these admissions, both Jordan and Angela were acquitted, leaving Annalise’s murder unsolved.

Now, almost seven years later, the case has gone cold—and no one has been held accountable.

Investigating an unsolved murder

The Courier’s new podcast, “Who Killed Annalise?”, takes a fresh look at the case.

Investigative journalist Brendan Duggan pieces together the evidence, speaking to those closest to the investigation, from journalists and investigators to key witnesses and, for the first time, Annalise’s family.

Brendan Duggan, who has spent months re-examining the case, says the podcast offers a perspective never before explored.

Brendan said: “This case has faded from public memory, but it remains one of Scotland’s most disturbing unsolved murders.

“We’ve spoken to people directly connected to the investigation—journalists, former detectives, and witnesses— in the hopes of brining Annalise’s case back into the public eye.”

Brother and suspect speaks

The podcast series features an exclusive interview with Jordan Johnstone, brother and once prime suspect.

During the trial, Jordan confessed to covering up his sister’s murder.

His unforgivable actions included moving Annalise’s body, destroying evidence, filing a false missing person’s report and most crucial of all burying the murder weapon.

According to Jordan, he only took part in the cover up because he was being blackmailed by ex-girlfriend and former co-accused Angela Newlands.

In an interview with the podcast, we question Jordan about his role in his sister’s murder as well as the unresolved mysteries such as the location of the murder weapon?

Where can I listen to Who Killed Annalise?

Episodes of the podcast are available weekly on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

You can listen to the full series, ad free by downloading the Courier App.

Both the app and podcast are available free.

