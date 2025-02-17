“Who Killed Annalise?”: The Courier Launches a New True Crime Podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
“Who Killed Annalise?”: The Courier Launches a New True Crime Podcast

A new true crime podcast is set to shine a spotlight on one of Scotland’s most chilling unsolved murders. Brendan Duggan
Brendan Duggan
A graphic of Annalise Johnstone and the Maggie Wall Witch Monument
Who Killed Annalise? A new true crime podcast from The Courier. Graphics by Roddie Reid

A new true crime podcast is set to shine a spotlight on one of Scotland’s most chilling unsolved murders—the murder of 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone in 2018.

“Who Killed Annalise?”, produced by The Courier, revisits this forgotten cold case in Scotland, uncovering new details and speaking to key figures—including Annalise’s brother and former prime suspect, Jordan Johnstone.

Annalise Johnstone killed in the shadow of the Maggie Wall Witch Monument

In May 2018, Annalise Johnstone’s body was found on a remote country road between Dunning and Auchterarder in Perthshire.

Annalise Johnstone at home
Annalise Johnstone.

It later emerged that she had been murdered near the Maggie Wall Witch Monument, a mysterious landmark believed to commemorate a woman burned at the stake centuries ago.

The case sparked one of Perthshire’s largest-ever police investigations, with multiple locations searched and several people questioned.

The police investigation and the brother accused

Annalise’s brother, Jordan Johnstone, and his then-girlfriend Angela Newlands were charged with her murder.

During the trial, Jordan admitted to moving his sister’s body, destroying evidence, filing a false missing person’s report, and burying the murder weapon.

Despite these admissions, both Jordan and Angela were acquitted, leaving Annalise’s murder unsolved.

Jordan Johnstone and Annalise Johnstone.
Jordan Johnstone and Annalise Johnstone.

Now, almost seven years later, the case has gone cold—and no one has been held accountable.

Investigating an unsolved murder

The Courier’s new podcast, “Who Killed Annalise?”, takes a fresh look at the case.

Investigative journalist Brendan Duggan pieces together the evidence, speaking to those closest to the investigation, from journalists and investigators to key witnesses and, for the first time, Annalise’s family.

Brendan Duggan, who has spent months re-examining the case, says the podcast offers a perspective never before explored.

Brendan said: “This case has faded from public memory, but it remains one of Scotland’s most disturbing unsolved murders.

“We’ve spoken to people directly connected to the investigation—journalists, former detectives, and witnesses— in the hopes of brining Annalise’s case back into the public eye.”

Brother and suspect speaks

The podcast series features an exclusive interview with Jordan Johnstone, brother and once prime suspect.

During the trial, Jordan confessed to covering up his sister’s murder.

His unforgivable actions included moving Annalise’s body, destroying evidence, filing a false missing person’s report and most crucial of all burying the murder weapon.

Police search alongside Maggie Wall Memorial following the death of Annalise Johnstone.
Police search alongside Maggie Wall’s monument following death of Annalise Johnstone.

According to Jordan, he only took part in the cover up because he was being blackmailed by ex-girlfriend and former co-accused Angela Newlands.

In an interview with the podcast, we question Jordan about his role in his sister’s murder as well as the unresolved mysteries such as the location of the murder weapon?

Where can I listen to Who Killed Annalise?

Episodes of the podcast are available weekly on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music.

You can listen to the full series, ad free by downloading the Courier App.

Both the app and podcast are available free.

With a Courier subscription you will be the first to receive new episodes and updates on the investigation.

Subscribe to the series so you never miss an episode and let us know what you think with a review.

