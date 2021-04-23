Education School league tables: The Courier ranks Tayside and Fife schools on Higher success rate By Cheryl Peebles April 23 2021, 1.15pm Updated: August 26 2021, 5.04pm Tayside and Fife schools ranked on Highers attainment. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags schools checker More from The Courier Education team Sponsored SPONSORED: Take your music skills to the next level – apply to National Youth Orchestra Scotland August 27 2021 Education ‘Every school needs to have these’: Parent’s plea as 75% of Tayside schools not protected by sprinklers August 26 2021 Education Grenfell Tower cladding finally removed from Dundee secondary school August 26 2021 More from The Courier St Mirren 0-0 St Johnstone: Time for Perth men to regroup after gruelling start to season Dram: Malt whisky with a Scottish oak twist at Fettercairn distillery Uncorked: A white wine list to make you swoon as summer nights are drawing to a close Dreaming of the perfect smile? Expert’s surprising advice on foods to avoid for whiter teeth 3 talking points as Tam Courts tastes home defeat for first time as Dundee United boss against Robbie Neilson’s Hearts Residents’ alarm as police continue to investigate serious sexual assault on Yeaman Shore