MAP: Top 5 play parks in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

By Cheryl Peebles
October 8 2021, 12.00pm Updated: October 8 2021, 12.40pm
See our map of favourite children's play areas.

School’s out and the children want to play.

To help you find somewhere to go, we’ve compiled a map of what we think are the best play parks in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve created a top five for each area, Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Most of the parks have equipment suitable for younger and older children, and are well worth a trip.

School holidays can be a costly time for families as they seek to keep children entertained.

Thankfully, there are loads of great play parks just a short drive away in our area and all you need to do is pack a picnic and go.

A top choice among parents in Dundee is Camperdown Country Park, where there is a play complex including slides, climbing nets and suspension bridges.

Camperdown Country Park has a popular children’s play area, as enjoyed by Ben Brooks, 4

Fair weather in the Fair City will always see Perth’s South Inch play park busy with families letting their children burn off energy.

South Inch play park, in Perth, attracts families from near and far.

In Fife, Craigtoun Country Park, in St Andrews is hard to beat. The attractive park has a great free play area alongside its paid-for (but very reasonably priced) seasonal attractions including the Rio Grande miniature railway.

Craigtoun Country Park’s play area.

In Angus, kids will love getting soaked at the new splash zone next to the main play area at Seafront Splash in Montrose.

Top fives

Angus

  • Seafront Splash, Montrose
  • Blue Seaway, Monifeith
  • Sandy Sensation, Carnoustie
  • Monikie Country Park
  • West Links Fun Park, Arbroath

Fife

  • Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy
  • Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews
  • Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline
  • Lochore Meadows, Crosshill
  • Tentsmuir Forest

Perthshire

  • South Inch, Perth
  • North Inch, Perth
  • MacRosty Park, Crieff
  • Victoria Park, Aberfeldy
  • Larghan Victory Park, Coupar Angus

Dundee

  • Camperdown Country Park
  • Baxter Park
  • Lochee Park
  • Magdalen Green (Roseangle)
  • Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

