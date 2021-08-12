Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Education

Perthshire pupils celebrate 97% GCSE pass rate at Strathallan School

Perthshire pupils were delighted to receive their GCSE results at Strathallan School on Thursday.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 12 2021, 6.00pm
Strathallan pupils Rosalind Queen, Madeleine Salins and Sophie Wallwork received their GCSE results.

Across the board, the fee-paying school secured a pass rate of 97% in the exams, which are typically sat by pupils in ‘fourth’ and ‘fifth form’ – the equivalent of S4 and S5.

Several students, including, Rosalind Queen, achieved the highest results of nine straight grade nine results.

Top grades

Rosalind, from Dunning, studied towards the nine GCSEs over two years in subjects including English literature, French and physics.

She will now progress onto sixth form where she’ll study A levels in the hope of pursing a career in engineering.

She said: “These results are everything I could have wished for. I’m so pleased to see all my hard work pay off and I’m really proud of my French result.

“I want to go into engineering so it’s comforting to know that I’ll be able to move forward with all the doors open because of these results.”

The results were published by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulations (Ofqual) and show 95% of pupils achieved at least one top grade.

Pupils at the independent school also celebrated outstanding Higher results on Tuesday.

Madeleine Salins, from Perth, also received nine GCSEs, six of which were grade nine.

‘It makes it all worth it’

She said: “My results validated everything I’ve done up to this point. It makes it all worth it.

“I want to go on to study business orientated subjects, so just knowing I’ve achieved these results mean I know I can push myself to achieve what I want.”

Forgandenny pupil Sophie Wallwork was awarded eight grade nines and one grade seven.

She is delighted with her results which show how hard she has worked in a difficult school year.

“I’m really pleased with my results because of how hard the year has been,” she said. “It has been difficult to keep focused by now we can start to plan ahead.”

Headmaster Mark Lauder said the “excellent” results show the determination of the fifth form pupils and their teachers who marked their assessments.

Results day 2021: Success in Perthshire as pupils ‘speechless’ by A grades

