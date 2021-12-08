When do school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross start and end?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Children are nearing the end of term – but what day do they finish for school Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross?

There will be the usual flurry of parties, nativities and shows for those holding them virtually and swapping of Christmas cards.

Many schools will also be taking part in Christmas Jumper Day on Friday.

Then the countdown is on until pupils break off to celebrate Christmas and New Year and enjoy a break of at least a fortnight.

School Christmas holidays in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross all start on Thursday, December 23, so the last day in school is Wednesday, December 22.

Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross children will return to school on Thursday, January 6, giving them a full two weeks off.

Angus children, however, will get a longer holiday of 18 days – as they don’t return to class until Monday, January 10.

Mid-term break

And don’t forget that five or six weeks later they will have another short holiday, with the February mid-term break.

To help you keep track of when the school holidays are in your area, we have an easy-to-read holiday calendar in the link below. It includes details of the additional jubilee holiday pupils will get in 2022.

On a similar theme, we provide a weekly update of the primary school lunch menus so you can quickly check which of the four (or two in Fife) menus are being served in the days ahead. Again, the link is below.

And you can find both of these resources in the schools hub section of the education category on The Courier and Evening Telegraph website.

You’ll also find helpful information including Covid self-isolation rules for children and how to apply for P1 places and make placing requests.

