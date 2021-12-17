Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Could clothes-making course inspire these Dundee pupils to be fashion designers of the future?

By Laura Devlin
December 17 2021, 12.45pm Updated: December 17 2021, 2.32pm
Could these Grove Academy pupils be the next British export in the world of fashion?

From Vivienne Westwood to Alexander McQueen, the UK has had its fair share of world renowned fashion designers.

But could these Grove Academy pupils be the next British export in the world of fashion?

The cohort have just completed a 10-week taster session of a pioneering clothes-making course, adopted by the Broughty Ferry school to help boost engagement and aspiration amongst pupils.

The course, called Kindred Clothing, is run by Dundee charity Front Lounge and takes learners through the key stages of the garment production process.

Pupils were taught how to arm-knit, from the design process and technique through to the actual knitting itself.

As a result they’ve created an “amazing” collection of products, from blankets and scarves to tops.

“I never thought knitting would be so much fun”

One of those involved in the project, S2 pupil Federica Peebles, said: “I never thought knitting would be so much fun.

“First we did hand knitting and then we moved onto sewing where we learned about colours and designs.

“I never had a specific interest in fashion (before the project) but now I really like it. I do want to take fashion as a subject (in the future)”.

Pupils with Lyndsey Lauder, project leader from Grove Academy, Gillian McIver, Andie Sewing School, and Chika Inatimi, project leader Front Lounge.

Lily Holmes, also in S2, spoke of the bond she now shares with the other pupils who were on the project, some of whom she had never met before getting involved.

She said: “We got told by the teacher that we were picked for the Kindred Clothing (project) and I thought I’d give it a try.

“If one of us was really struggling then other one would help them out, and that was really good because we built a bond with each other.

“We hadn’t met each other before this project!”

Long-term plans

The school hopes to run a second block for another batch of pupils early next year and, in the longer-term, potentially incorporate the full Kindred Clothing award into an alternative curriculum within the school.

And it’s this kind of curriculum diversification that the school feels could be a solution to improving pupil engagement as education looks to recover from the pandemic.

Lyndsey Lauder, principal teacher of guidance at Grove, said: “Kindred Clothing were looking at how they could implement the programme for younger pupils to build up skills and knowledge and that suited us.”

Lucy Ewen, Leah Whelby and Federica Peebles with their project work.

“So we picked the second years because that’s been the year who are probably, because of all the Covid issues, struggling.

“One pupil commented that she was only really coming into school because of the project, so it’s having a massive impact on their confidence and their engagement.

“As a school we have promoted a diverse curriculum that doesn’t always focus on the academic subjects, so in some ways Covid has helped that.”

