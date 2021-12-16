At this time of year, it’s natural to take stock and begin to assess your future plans. For some this may mean looking for a new job, for others it could mean upskilling by applying to study a university course.

Many students – whatever their age or stage in life – find their future at Abertay University, the UK’s University of the Year for Teaching Quality 2021. Now, ahead of the closing date for applications of 26 January, we bring you a guide on how to navigate the UCAS application process and the importance of getting your application in before the deadline.

Time to ‘apply’ yourself?

Filling in and submitting an application can be daunting, especially if you have been out of further education for many years. However, taking this step to apply for an undergraduate course could be the best decision you have ever made.

Perhaps you are stuck in a career rut? Maybe you are no longer feeling fulfilled in your role? Or you could be considering a complete change of direction? Whatever your circumstances, taking on a full or part-time course at university could be the answer.

Things to ask yourself before you apply:

What is/was my favourite subject, the one I really enjoy?

What am I particularly good at? If you enjoy something, you’re more likely to succeed

What kind of career do I want? Write a list of your favourite activities, interests and hobbies. The answers will help you decide on a future/new career or course of study.

What is UCAS?

UCAS is the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, a UK-based organisation that was formed in 1992. Its main role is to operate the application process for British universities.

How to apply to Abertay University through UCAS

Getting your Abertay University application in before the deadline gives you a better chance of studying on the course of your choice – find out about all the courses on offer at Abertay from games and psychology to criminology and ethical hacking.

Even if you are not successful in your first choice, you may be granted your insurance choice so be sure to put down up to five choices.

Popular courses always fill up fast, which is why it is important to apply before the deadline.

If do you miss the 26 January deadline, for whatever reason, you still may be able to get in to your chosen course (providing all places have not been filled).

More about the UCAS deadline and what it means to you

Applications for all UCAS Undergraduate courses should arrive at UCAS by 6pm on 26 January.

This deadline is called the ‘equal consideration’ deadline, which means course providers must consider all applications received by this time equally.

Universities and colleges do not have to consider applications received after the deadline.

Universities and colleges may, or may not, have spaces available once the on-time applications have been considered.

