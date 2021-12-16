Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19: Remote learning warning to Fife parents as virus cases rise

By Cheryl Peebles
December 16 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 17 2021, 8.28am
More pupils could be learning at home as virus case numbers rise.

Remote learning provision for Fife schoolchildren has been outlined amid fears of schools closing or whole classes isolating.

Parents were warned of the possibility of more schooling at home by the region’s education director.

And they were also told what to expect if their children have to self-isolate or if their school closes.

A few schools have closed and shifted to remote learning over the last few days due to staff shortages – these include Airlie Primary School, near Kirriemuir, but it’s yet be confirmed this is Covid-related.

The number of pupils self-isolating in Fife and Tayside has soared over the last week – although it’s understood many parents have opted to keep children at home for fear of having to isolate over Christmas.

Now subject to a 10-day isolation rule instead of being able to return to school after a negative PCR result, pupils could have to stay at home for longer if they are identified as close contacts and schools could face staffing issues if teachers are off.

Carrie Lindsay, Fife Council executive director of education and children’s services.

Fife Council education and children’s services director Carrie Lindsay wrote to parents amid the rapid rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

She said: “As has been the case throughout this session, should the staffing position in any one school/ELC (early learning and childcare) setting mean that whole classes, year groups or indeed the whole school/ELC setting need to be at home, remote learning will be made available for pupils.

“We fully recognise the importance of children being in school but given the extended
isolation period now in place for all positive cases of Covid-19 and their household
contacts, it is possible that this might be required in individual settings.”

For Fife schoolchildren remote learning is to include a combination of live ‘interactions’ with teachers and tasks set by teachers, some requiring a digital device and others not.

Outside school closures last year and in the first few weeks of this year, remote lessons have been provided for pupils self-isolating.

