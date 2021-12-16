Covid-19: Remote learning warning to Fife parents as virus cases rise

Remote learning provision for Fife schoolchildren has been outlined amid fears of schools closing or whole classes isolating.

Parents were warned of the possibility of more schooling at home by the region’s education director.

And they were also told what to expect if their children have to self-isolate or if their school closes.

A few schools have closed and shifted to remote learning over the last few days due to staff shortages – these include Airlie Primary School, near Kirriemuir, but it’s yet be confirmed this is Covid-related.

The number of pupils self-isolating in Fife and Tayside has soared over the last week – although it’s understood many parents have opted to keep children at home for fear of having to isolate over Christmas.

Now subject to a 10-day isolation rule instead of being able to return to school after a negative PCR result, pupils could have to stay at home for longer if they are identified as close contacts and schools could face staffing issues if teachers are off.

Fife Council education and children’s services director Carrie Lindsay wrote to parents amid the rapid rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

She said: “As has been the case throughout this session, should the staffing position in any one school/ELC (early learning and childcare) setting mean that whole classes, year groups or indeed the whole school/ELC setting need to be at home, remote learning will be made available for pupils.

“We fully recognise the importance of children being in school but given the extended

isolation period now in place for all positive cases of Covid-19 and their household

contacts, it is possible that this might be required in individual settings.”

For Fife schoolchildren remote learning is to include a combination of live ‘interactions’ with teachers and tasks set by teachers, some requiring a digital device and others not.

Outside school closures last year and in the first few weeks of this year, remote lessons have been provided for pupils self-isolating.

