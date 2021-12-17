Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teachers could be exempt from self-isolation under updated government guidance

By Laura Devlin
December 17 2021, 5.41pm Updated: December 17 2021, 9.15pm
Teachers could be exempt from self-isolation under updated guidance designed to reduce the risks of Covid-19 in schools.
The Scottish Government has published updated guidance designed to reduce the risks of Covid-19 in schools amid concern over the Omicron variant.

The guidance details how school staff may be exempt from self-isolation as critical workers and reintroduction of some measures that were previously relaxed.

Local authorities and schools, the government says, should implement the changes “as soon as they can” from the start of the January term.

How can teachers be exempt from self-isolation?

Current requirements are that household contacts of all cases should isolate for 10 days.

In order for school staff to be exempt from this, schools and local authorities must be able to demonstrate that:

  • a school is impacted by staff shortages as a direct result of self-isolation requirements
  •  those staff shortages are in danger of putting essential functions and services at risk
  • all other options to address pressures on operations have been exhausted

In the case of schools, this means “considering exemptions in order to avoid school buildings closing and avoiding moving to remote learning where possible”.

What other changes have been included in the guidance?

Key changes in the updated guidance also include:

  • a strengthened approach to minimising contacts, primarily through the reintroduction of groupings where practical
  • a strengthened approach to self-isolation for household contacts of positive cases
  • tightened restrictions on school visitors, including a return to parent councils and other activities being precluded from operating on the school estate
  • updated guidance on regular ventilation and CO2 monitoring
  • measures aimed at increasing the uptake of regular asymptomatic testing
  • an update to guidance on school visits and trips
  • a requirement for schools and local authorities to provide essential support for particular groups, including vulnerable children and young people, in the event of temporary school closures at a local level

Changes reflect “threat presented by the rapid spread of Omicron”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been to keep our children, young people and staff safe.

“These changes reflect the threat presented by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, and they will be reviewed on an ongoing basis”.

