Meet one of the hundreds of Dundee children who juggle school with being young carers

Almost 500 children in Dundee are known to act as carers for a parent or other family member.

But how does being a young carer impact their own lives? And what is being done in the city to help support those who give so much to others?

The Courier’s schools and family team met one young Dundonian to hear her experience as a young carer and how she and others are looking to make a difference in the city.

“It gives you a different perspective on life”

Clodagh Alexander has helped care for her father, who has congenital heart issues, since the age of six.

The 19-year-old spoke of the responsibility she has shouldered from a young age, which at times has seen her having to call the emergency services when her father has fallen ill.

Clodagh also explained how it’s important for kids who are in the same position as she was to be identified in schools early on so teachers understand and can give them the support they need.

She said: “Young carers are very mature for their age because they’ve had to step up – it gives you a different perspective on life.

“When it comes to school, it impacts in so many different ways and that could impact the rest of their lives.”

“A lot of teachers aren’t aware (you’re a carer), and if you were late to school it would be ‘why are you late?’. You can’t spill your life story to the whole class.

“To have the teachers’ understanding and support is important.”

Throughout her life, Clodagh has received support from the Dundee Carers Centre, an organisation that aims to make a difference to the lives of carers of all ages in the city.

As well as providing help and respite to young carers, the centre has organised trips abroad as a treat for the youngsters.

“I really want to help in a way that I’ve been helped.” Clodagh Alexander

Clodagh said: “I got to go to Copenhagen one year – I had never been abroad before – which was amazing.

“This care centre has been amazing and their support means a lot. I didn’t realise just how much a difference it made until Covid, when it was shut.”

Clodagh now studies social work at Dundee University, having been inspired by the help she has received from the Dundee Carers Centre over the years.

“Everyone here has had such an impact on me and I want to have that same impact on someone else. I want people to feel like they have somewhere to go”, she said,

“I really want to help in a way that I’ve been helped.”

Huge increase in support

The number of young carers receiving support in Dundee has increased more than seven-fold in just three years.

In September 2018 there were 65 young carers identified in schools across the city. This rose to 298 in August 2020. As of September this year, there were 483 young carers identified and receiving support.

This increase is in part thanks to efforts by those at the carers centre to identify young carers as early as possible.

Sarah Boath, team manager at the centre, explained: “We have link workers with every primary and secondary school in Dundee, working closely with the guidance teams. We also have around 25 young ambassadors in the city.”

“A huge part of that work is reducing the stigma associated with saying you are a young carer and just making it a part of our everyday conversation.

“You don’t want young carers to get to that crisis stage. You want to find out about them as soon as possible so the school can put support in place that can help them.”

The service, like many others, had to adapt when Covid-19 hit last year but the impact of the pandemic might not be all bad, as the centre looks to the positives going into 2022.

Sarah said: “All young carers were able to access the hubs even during the most severe lockdown because we recognised they had additional support needs – that was really valuable.”

“We have link workers with every primary and secondary school in Dundee, working closely with the guidance teams.” Sarah Boath, Dundee Carer Centre team manager

“We have been able to provide support remotely, whether it be via telephone or online. Our flexibly in our online and digital offer has significantly increased and that’s been really beneficial.

“It’s also really cemented our partisanship work with schools and we have worked very closely with the guidance teams to make sure we knew who the young carers were and if they were getting the right support.

“Those things definitely were positive.”