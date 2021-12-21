Reopening schools after holidays is Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘priority’ but what will tighter Covid restrictions mean for Tayside and Fife pupils?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Reopening schools after holidays is Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘priority’ but what will tighter Covid restrictions mean for Tayside and Fife pupils?

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 21 2021, 5.16pm Updated: December 21 2021, 5.23pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking in the Scottish Parliament. Source: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking in the Scottish Parliament. Source: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire

Reopening schools after the Christmas holidays remains Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘priority’, she told parliament today.

The First Minister set out new restrictions including limiting public events to 100 people and introducing one-metre social distancing from Boxing Day, during her Covid update.

And again she urged the public to reduce social contact both in the run up to and in the aftermath of Christmas.

However she placed no additional restrictions on schools or education facilities, despite rising pressure from union reps to reintroduce remote or blended learning next term.

In fact, Nicola Sturgeon said that one of the reasons for the new social restrictions was to avoid any such disruption to children’s education.

Speaking in parliament, she said: “It remains our priority […] to reopen schools as normal after the Christmas holidays – indeed one reason for asking adults to make sacrifices for a further period after Christmas is to help minimise any impact on children’s education.

“However, to help ensure that schools are safe environments for young people and staff, updated guidance based on recommendations from the education advisory sub-group was published at the end of last week.”

Tightening of Covid restrictions in schools

Groupings of children, along with further tightening of Covid restrictions in schools, are to be reintroduced from the start of next term.

This could mean the return of bubbles in schools in Tayside and Fife and resorting back to children eating lunches in classrooms.

Plans are currently being drawn up by councils and head teachers to implement the tighter restrictions in schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, and Fife.

These restrictions, introduced by the Scottish Government on Friday, also include 10-day isolation for contacts of a positive Covid case, limits on school visitors, better ventilation and more testing.

Source: Shutterstock.

It is hoped the restrictions will help curb the rise in Covid cases, particularly in relation to the fast-spreading, dominant strain Omicron.

What do the changes mean for our schools?

Head teachers in Angus have been notified of the changes by Angus Council, particularly in relation to school visits and trips, visitors and contact tracing.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The main change will impact on the reintroduction of groupings in indoor spaces – head teachers can make decisions about how best to approach for their school or setting.

“It may be school meals will have to be serviced within classrooms again, but again this will be dependent on each school.”

Neighbouring Dundee City Council is ‘monitoring’ the situation and will advise families of any changes to arrangements when decisions have been made.

A spokesman said: “We are now looking at detail at the updates that were issued by the Scottish Government.

“Measures will be reintroduced in January in addition to the range of safety precautions that are already in place.”

Source: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

While at Perth and Kinross Council, a spokesman said schools in the area will continue to follow all guidance from the Scottish Government.

Pupils and staff asked to test themselves before retuning to school

Covid testing kits have been issued to staff and pupils at schools in Fife, with instructions to test themselves and report results before returning to school.

Shelagh McLean, head of Fife Council’s education and children’s services said: “Any changes to restrictions will be put in place in our schools after the Christmas holidays.

“We’ll be encouraging everyone in our schools to stay safe by following appropriate physical distancing, one way systems, regular testing and reporting, and the appropriate use of face coverings.

“Test kits are being issued to pupils and staff before the holidays so that they can test in the week before coming back to school and continue when schools are back up and running. We’re encouraging everyone to regularly test and report results.

She added: “Contingency plans are in place to switch to blended/remote learning if that becomes necessary.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier