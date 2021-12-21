Reopening schools after holidays is Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘priority’ but what will tighter Covid restrictions mean for Tayside and Fife pupils?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Reopening schools after the Christmas holidays remains Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘priority’, she told parliament today.

The First Minister set out new restrictions including limiting public events to 100 people and introducing one-metre social distancing from Boxing Day, during her Covid update.

And again she urged the public to reduce social contact both in the run up to and in the aftermath of Christmas.

However she placed no additional restrictions on schools or education facilities, despite rising pressure from union reps to reintroduce remote or blended learning next term.

In fact, Nicola Sturgeon said that one of the reasons for the new social restrictions was to avoid any such disruption to children’s education.

Speaking in parliament, she said: “It remains our priority […] to reopen schools as normal after the Christmas holidays – indeed one reason for asking adults to make sacrifices for a further period after Christmas is to help minimise any impact on children’s education.

“However, to help ensure that schools are safe environments for young people and staff, updated guidance based on recommendations from the education advisory sub-group was published at the end of last week.”

Tightening of Covid restrictions in schools

Groupings of children, along with further tightening of Covid restrictions in schools, are to be reintroduced from the start of next term.

This could mean the return of bubbles in schools in Tayside and Fife and resorting back to children eating lunches in classrooms.

Plans are currently being drawn up by councils and head teachers to implement the tighter restrictions in schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, and Fife.

These restrictions, introduced by the Scottish Government on Friday, also include 10-day isolation for contacts of a positive Covid case, limits on school visitors, better ventilation and more testing.

It is hoped the restrictions will help curb the rise in Covid cases, particularly in relation to the fast-spreading, dominant strain Omicron.

What do the changes mean for our schools?

Head teachers in Angus have been notified of the changes by Angus Council, particularly in relation to school visits and trips, visitors and contact tracing.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The main change will impact on the reintroduction of groupings in indoor spaces – head teachers can make decisions about how best to approach for their school or setting.

“It may be school meals will have to be serviced within classrooms again, but again this will be dependent on each school.”

Neighbouring Dundee City Council is ‘monitoring’ the situation and will advise families of any changes to arrangements when decisions have been made.

A spokesman said: “We are now looking at detail at the updates that were issued by the Scottish Government.

“Measures will be reintroduced in January in addition to the range of safety precautions that are already in place.”

While at Perth and Kinross Council, a spokesman said schools in the area will continue to follow all guidance from the Scottish Government.

Pupils and staff asked to test themselves before retuning to school

Covid testing kits have been issued to staff and pupils at schools in Fife, with instructions to test themselves and report results before returning to school.

Shelagh McLean, head of Fife Council’s education and children’s services said: “Any changes to restrictions will be put in place in our schools after the Christmas holidays.

“We’ll be encouraging everyone in our schools to stay safe by following appropriate physical distancing, one way systems, regular testing and reporting, and the appropriate use of face coverings.

“Test kits are being issued to pupils and staff before the holidays so that they can test in the week before coming back to school and continue when schools are back up and running. We’re encouraging everyone to regularly test and report results.

She added: “Contingency plans are in place to switch to blended/remote learning if that becomes necessary.”