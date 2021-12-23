Our Elf on the Shelf competition: Forfar family wins £100 Smyths Toys voucher

An error occurred. Please try again.

Barry Greig, 7, has received an extra special Christmas present after his elf on the shelf won him £100 to spend at Smyth Toys.

His mum Shawnee Milne, from Forfar, in Angus, entered our festive competition in which we asked to see what the mischievous elves were up to on the run up to Christmas.

Barry’s elf, which he named John, has kept him well entertained in the last few weeks, from tying the Grinch to toy train tracks to recruiting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While it was almost impossible to pick a winner, The Courier and Evening Telegraph schools and family team collectively chose Shawnee and Barry’s elf can choir photograph as our winner.

Elf on the shelf winning photograph

On Monday, Shawnee and Barry received the £100 Smyths Toys voucher for their elf’s efforts.

Barry absolutely loves the elf on the shelf tradition – which sees Santa Claus send a scout elf to families across the world to check they are behaving before Christmas.

And winning the competition will make his Christmas extra special, according to mum Shawnee.

She said: “I’m just absolutely ecstatic – a lot of hard work has been going into the elf on the shelf ideas this year.

“Barry absolutely loves it and he has been completely amazed every morning when he discovers what John the elf has been up to.

“It has made the run up to Christmas that wee bit more exciting for him.”

There could only be one winner however there were plenty of great entries this year.

