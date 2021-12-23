Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Our Elf on the Shelf competition: Forfar family wins £100 Smyths Toys voucher

Barry Greig, 7, has received an extra special Christmas present after his elf on the shelf won him £100 to spend at Smyth Toys.
By Rebecca McCurdy
December 23 2021, 9.37am Updated: December 23 2021, 10.23am
Shawnee Milne and her son Barry, 7, won our elf on the shelf competition with their elf John.
His mum Shawnee Milne, from Forfar, in Angus, entered our festive competition in which we asked to see what the mischievous elves were up to on the run up to Christmas.

Barry is delighted as John the elf’s antics wins him £100 to spend at Smyths Toys.

Barry’s elf, which he named John, has kept him well entertained in the last few weeks, from tying the Grinch to toy train tracks to recruiting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

While it was almost impossible to pick a winner, The Courier and Evening Telegraph schools and family team collectively chose Shawnee and Barry’s elf can choir photograph as our winner.

Elf on the shelf winning photograph

The winning entry in our elf on the shelf competition. Shawnee Milne and her son Barry Greig’s elf conducted a Christmas can choir.

On Monday, Shawnee and Barry received the £100 Smyths Toys voucher for their elf’s efforts.

Barry absolutely loves the elf on the shelf tradition – which sees Santa Claus send a scout elf to families across the world to check they are behaving before Christmas.

And winning the competition will make his Christmas extra special, according to mum Shawnee.

She said: “I’m just absolutely ecstatic – a lot of hard work has been going into the elf on the shelf ideas this year.

“Barry absolutely loves it and he has been completely amazed every morning when he discovers what John the elf has been up to.

“It has made the run up to Christmas that wee bit more exciting for him.”

There could only be one winner however there were plenty of great entries this year.

Here is a shortlist of 10 great elf on the shelf entries.

Supplied by Catherine Sutherland.
The Cookie Monster is in trouble. Supplied by Stacey Allan.
Supplied by Rachel Johnston.
Snowy the elf, who belongs to Grace and Jack Wighton, has a marshmallow fight with a robot. Supplied by Melissa Irvine.
Dawn Henderson’s elves discovered bad milk.
Supplied by Niamh Brunton.
Supplied by Jill Clark.
Supplied by Paige-Leigh Reid.
Supplied by Sammy Jo Gray.
Supplied by Karen Hapka.

