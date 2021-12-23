Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Deeply worrying’ increase in number of Dundee teachers signed off for stress

By Laura Devlin
December 23 2021, 3.15pm
Almost 100 Dundee primary and secondary school teachers have been signed off due to stress.
Almost 100 Dundee primary and secondary school teachers have been signed off due to stress, new figures have revealed.

Last year 55 primary and 37 secondary teachers in the city were absent as a result of the illness  – a rise of more than 20% from the previous year

In 2019/20 a total of 71 primary and secondary teachers were signed off due to stress.

Dundee also had the highest the number of teachers signed off for stress in 2020/21  when compared with the other council areas in Tayside.

How does this compare to other areas?

The figures – obtained by the Scottish Conservatives – show in Angus there were 31 teachers signed off due to stress in 2020/21 – 22 primary teachers and nine secondary teachers.

In Perth and Kinross, the total number of teachers signed off for stress was 33. This was made up of 18 primary and 15 secondary teachers.

Fife had the highest number of teachers off due to stress in this period, with 59 primary and 59 secondary teachers signed off.

This, however, was down on 2019/20 when there were 160 teachers across Fife signed off due to stress.

Stress figures are “deeply worrying”

Maurice Golden, MSP for the North East Scotland region, said the figures showed the  “increasing demands” placed on teachers was having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

He said: “To have so many teachers absent as result of stress is deeply worrying and Dundee City Council along with the Scottish Government must ensure they are sensitive to the needs of their teaching staff.

“The alarming rise in the number of teachers signed off highlights that the situation is getting worse not better.”

Maurice Golden, MSP.

“It’s clear that increasing demands in the classroom coupled with falling staff numbers are having a negative impact on the wellbeing of our teachers.

“This also has a substantial impact on the individual student’s education.

“Supply and cover teachers are more than capable but nothing can replicate the rapport of the teachers who are off ill.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council has well-established absence management procedures in our Health and Wellbeing Framework, and we also provide early intervention support.

“There are many different reasons for the causes of stress and absence which are not all work related. We work with people to help them with their own individual situation and offer assistance to them.”

