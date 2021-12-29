Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Unwanted Christmas gifts to return or exchange? Here are your consumer rights

By Cheryl Peebles
December 29 2021, 7.00am Updated: December 29 2021, 8.04pm
Christmas consumer rights - woman in oversized jumper.
Your rights when Christmas gifts are wrong.

Many of us will have unwanted or unsuitable Christmas gifts we want to return or exchange – so what are your consumer rights?

Whether it’s a jumper from gran in the wrong size – again – two copies of the same book or a toy for the kids which doesn’t work, we set out how and when you can get a refund or replacement.

The Consumer Rights Act details what you are entitled to when goods are faulty, and provides even more protection for shopping online.

Advice Direct Scotland has been running a Christmas campaign to ensure shoppers know what they’re entitled to when gifts fall short, and gave us the lowdown on consumer rights.

Here are its main tips:

  • Goods which are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described – you are entitled to a repair or full refund within 30 days.
  • Most online purchases – you can cancel your order up to 14 days after receipt, and then have 14 days to return it for refund.
  • Faulty or damaged goods – you are entitled to a full refund within 30 days of purchase. After 30 days you may only be entitled to repair, replacement or a partial refund.
  • Digital purchases, such as games, movies or music, don’t automatically come with the same 30-day refund guarantee, but if they don’t play properly or are otherwise faulty you can ask the retailer to repair or replace.
  • Many shops also offer refunds for non-faulty items, but there are exceptions including personalised items, perishable goods such as food and flowers, and products such as earrings, make-up, toiletries, underwear or swimwear.

Colin Mathieson, of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Even with the best intentions when it comes to buying gifts, we can’t always get it right.

Colin Mathieson, of Advice Direct Scotland. Picture supplied.

“From purchasing the wrong size of Christmas jumper to ordering the incorrect colour of phone case, many of us rely on the robust returns policies of our favourite retailers, and the ability to swap a gift for something more appropriate when required.

“Consumers have extensive rights when it comes to returns and refunds, and it is always worth remembering these.

“Anyone in Scotland who has any questions about their rights can contact us for free, impartial and practical advice.”

Advice Direct Scotland offers advice on its website or via its helpline on 0808 164 6000.

