Unwanted Christmas gifts to return or exchange? Here are your consumer rights

Many of us will have unwanted or unsuitable Christmas gifts we want to return or exchange – so what are your consumer rights?

Whether it’s a jumper from gran in the wrong size – again – two copies of the same book or a toy for the kids which doesn’t work, we set out how and when you can get a refund or replacement.

The Consumer Rights Act details what you are entitled to when goods are faulty, and provides even more protection for shopping online.

Advice Direct Scotland has been running a Christmas campaign to ensure shoppers know what they’re entitled to when gifts fall short, and gave us the lowdown on consumer rights.

Here are its main tips:

Goods which are of unsatisfactory quality, unfit for purpose or not as described – you are entitled to a repair or full refund within 30 days.

Most online purchases – you can cancel your order up to 14 days after receipt, and then have 14 days to return it for refund.

Faulty or damaged goods – you are entitled to a full refund within 30 days of purchase. After 30 days you may only be entitled to repair, replacement or a partial refund.

Digital purchases, such as games, movies or music, don’t automatically come with the same 30-day refund guarantee, but if they don’t play properly or are otherwise faulty you can ask the retailer to repair or replace.

Many shops also offer refunds for non-faulty items, but there are exceptions including personalised items, perishable goods such as food and flowers, and products such as earrings, make-up, toiletries, underwear or swimwear.

Colin Mathieson, of Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Even with the best intentions when it comes to buying gifts, we can’t always get it right.

“From purchasing the wrong size of Christmas jumper to ordering the incorrect colour of phone case, many of us rely on the robust returns policies of our favourite retailers, and the ability to swap a gift for something more appropriate when required.

“Consumers have extensive rights when it comes to returns and refunds, and it is always worth remembering these.

“Anyone in Scotland who has any questions about their rights can contact us for free, impartial and practical advice.”

Advice Direct Scotland offers advice on its website or via its helpline on 0808 164 6000.