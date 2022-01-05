Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Covid-19: Pupils urged to take weekly lateral flow tests as schools face ‘challenging’ few weeks

By Laura Devlin
January 5 2022, 4.25pm Updated: January 5 2022, 5.34pm
Pupils are being urged to take lateral flow tests twice a week to help limit the spread of Covid-19.
Pupils are being urged to take lateral flow tests twice a week to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

Pupils are being urged to take lateral flow tests twice a week to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

In an update to parliament today, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said schools are facing a “challenging” few weeks as pupils return to classrooms after the winter break.

Schools in Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife will return tomorrow, with Angus pupils due back on Monday January 10.

The latest figures show a total of 16,103 new positive cases have been registered across Scotland in the latest 24-hour period.

“Next few weeks will be challenging”

Addressing parliament, the First Minister said: “Our priority is to keep schools open and to minimise further disruption to education but, with community transmission high, I know the next few weeks will be challenging for pupils, staff and parents.

“All secondary school children are asked to take a lateral flow test on the night before or on the morning of the first day back and thereafter to test twice a week.

“Staff in all educational and early year settings are asked to take a lateral flow just before starting back to work and in line with broader advice after that.”

What rules have changed?

Nicola Sturgeon also outline changes to self-isolation rules which she said would help ease the pressure on schools.

Under updated guidance close contacts of positive cases who are fully vaccinated (three jags) or under 18 will no longer have to self-isolate. Instead they will have to do a daily lateral flow test for seven days.

The isolation period for those who test positive has been reduced to seven days providing they don’t have a fever and record two negative lateral flow results.

Figures from the last full week of term before the winter break showed that more than 2,700 pupils in Tayside and Fife were in quarantine because they were identified as a close contact of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The full Scottish Government’s guidance on keeping schools safe can be found here.

Coronavirus isolation period cut from ten days to seven in Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier