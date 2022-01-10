Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free bus travel for under-22s: How to apply for your child’s card

By Cheryl Peebles
January 10 2022, 2.46pm Updated: January 10 2022, 4.06pm
From January 31 under-22s will be eligible to travel by bus for free.

Children and young people will be entitled to free bus travel for under-22s from January 31.

Applications opened on Monday for passes which will enable anyone aged five to 21 in Scotland to travel for free.

To travel for free, children and young people will need either a new Young Scot card or a National Entitlement Card from Transport Scotland. Old cards will not work.

Children aged under five are already entitled to free bus travel.

How to apply

Due to current high levels of Covid transmission, the Scottish Government has asked only those who need to travel to apply for a travel card.

Parents need to apply on behalf of children aged up to 15 and young people aged 16 and over must apply themselves. The person submitting the application needs a mygovscot account, which can be registered for here.

Before you begin you will also need several documents. If using a computer you will need digital versions but if you are using a smartphone or tablet you can upload photographs as you go.

Age 5 to 10

Parents must apply on child’s behalf for a NEC. No photograph is required.

You will need:

  • proof of child’s identity (eg. birth certificate or passport)
  • proof of child’s address (if they live at a different address from you)
  • child’s birth or adoption certificate
  • proof of your identity (passport, driving licence)
  • proof of your address (driving licence, council tax bill, bank statement, etc.

Age 11 to 15

Parents must apply on child’s behalf for either a NEC or Young Scot card. An up-to-date photograph is required. If they already have a NEC but want a replacement allowing free travel you can apply here, quoting their NEC number.

You will need:

  • proof of child’s identity (eg. birth certificate or passport)
  • proof of child’s address (if they live at a different address from you)
  • child’s birth or adoption certificate
  • proof of your identity (passport, driving licence)
  • proof of your address (driving licence, council tax bill, bank statement, etc.)

Age 16 to 21

The young person must apply themselves for either a NEC or Young Scot card.  An up-to-date photograph is required.

They will need:

  • a recent digital photo of themselves
  • a photo/scan of proof of their identify identity (passport, driving licence, etc.)
  • a photo/scan of proof of their address (eg. bank statement, NHS letter, letter from school/college/university)

For those who already have a Young Scot card, the quickest way to get a replacement with travel pass is to verify their identity using the Yoti app with their Young Scot card before applying here.

Children and young people are also able to apply for Young Scot cards at school, and these give them access to discounts and rewards and can be used as proof of age.

Applications for cards can also be made a council offices.

As Covid travel restrictions start to lift more young people will be able to get onboard and enjoy the opportunity of free travel.”

Green MSP Mark Ruskell

Scottish Green MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell urged children and young people to ensure they benefit from free bus travel for under-22s introduced by the Scottish Government.

He said: “As Covid travel restrictions start to lift more young people will be able to get onboard and enjoy the opportunity of free travel.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, bus services will be a crucial part of the green recovery while tackling the climate emergency, and this travel card will open up opportunities for young people and their families.

“I’m delighted this Green policy has gone from the drawing board to reality, and despite the difficulties of Covid essential travellers such as key workers should feel the benefit from day one.”

POLL: What age should kids get a phone? We look at the pros and cons of mobile ownership for children

