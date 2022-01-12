Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
January blues: 5 reasons to be cheerful this month

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 12 2022, 1.40pm Updated: January 12 2022, 4.01pm
Snow in Perthshire
To help you bust those January blues, we remind you of 5 reasons to be cheerful this month.

Lighter nights

Having passed the winter solstice – the day of the year with the least amount of hours of sunlight – the evenings are getting lighter.

More hours of sunlight each day means we can extend our outdoor walks, taking in the benefits of nature as well as increased levels of Vitamin D provided in sunlight.

Mornings are also lighter too, of course, making it easier to get out of bed and make the most of the day ahead.

No need to socialise

However if you’re not feeling up for going outdoors and would rather stay cosy indoors with a warm cuppa and a book then that’s OK too.

Staying cosy and having no need to socialise is one of our 5 reasons to be cheerful and beat the January blues.
It’s the perfect pastime as the winter chill takes hold outside, and with reduced pressure to socialise, you can rest assured no one will bother you.

Traditionally filled with financial strain, January is the one month of the year where reduced socialising is not only acceptable – it’s expected!

Declutter

Why not take advantage of increased free time by decluttering your home and clearing out any unwanted items.

The process is likely to improve your mood by being productive and help focus your mind for the year ahead.

Take the opportunity to organise and group things together, such as a drawer for a specific hobby, and make a particular place for them.

This will help future you find things easier and create more space for any new purchases.

January sales

It’s that time of year when shops and online websites slash prices, leaving us spoilt for choice on where to pick up a bargain.

Indulge in those shoes you’ve had your eye on, treat yourself to a luxury kitchen appliance or stock up on summer clothes.

Boxing day sales shoppers in Aberdeen.

And don’t forget many travel companies and holiday package providers also do sales during this period too, making it the perfect time to book a cheap break away.

Extra day’s holiday for Queen’s Jubilee

Talking of holidays – we all have one extra day off work to take advantage of this year, thanks to the Queen’s Jubilee.

2022 marks the 70th year the Queen has served as monarch and to celebrate her anniversary she’s given us all June 3 as a bank holiday.

The late May bank holiday has also been moved to June 2 for this year only, making it an extra long 4-day weekend for workers who get bank holidays off.

So that’s something to look forward to, when the weather is warmer!

