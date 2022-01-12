January blues: 5 reasons to be cheerful this month

An error occurred. Please try again.

To help you bust those January blues, we remind you of 5 reasons to be cheerful this month.

Lighter nights

Having passed the winter solstice – the day of the year with the least amount of hours of sunlight – the evenings are getting lighter.

More hours of sunlight each day means we can extend our outdoor walks, taking in the benefits of nature as well as increased levels of Vitamin D provided in sunlight.

Mornings are also lighter too, of course, making it easier to get out of bed and make the most of the day ahead.

No need to socialise

However if you’re not feeling up for going outdoors and would rather stay cosy indoors with a warm cuppa and a book then that’s OK too.

It’s the perfect pastime as the winter chill takes hold outside, and with reduced pressure to socialise, you can rest assured no one will bother you.

Traditionally filled with financial strain, January is the one month of the year where reduced socialising is not only acceptable – it’s expected!

Declutter

Why not take advantage of increased free time by decluttering your home and clearing out any unwanted items.

The process is likely to improve your mood by being productive and help focus your mind for the year ahead.

Take the opportunity to organise and group things together, such as a drawer for a specific hobby, and make a particular place for them.

This will help future you find things easier and create more space for any new purchases.

January sales

It’s that time of year when shops and online websites slash prices, leaving us spoilt for choice on where to pick up a bargain.

Indulge in those shoes you’ve had your eye on, treat yourself to a luxury kitchen appliance or stock up on summer clothes.

And don’t forget many travel companies and holiday package providers also do sales during this period too, making it the perfect time to book a cheap break away.

Extra day’s holiday for Queen’s Jubilee

Talking of holidays – we all have one extra day off work to take advantage of this year, thanks to the Queen’s Jubilee.

2022 marks the 70th year the Queen has served as monarch and to celebrate her anniversary she’s given us all June 3 as a bank holiday.

The late May bank holiday has also been moved to June 2 for this year only, making it an extra long 4-day weekend for workers who get bank holidays off.

So that’s something to look forward to, when the weather is warmer!

