Catherine’s Christmas fundraising efforts for this year are already in full flow

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 12 2022, 11.24am Updated: January 12 2022, 12.33pm
Catherine Letford with some of the decorations and cards she is making for this Christmas.
While most of us have happily packed away our Christmas decorations – one Dundee youngster is busy making them.

Nine-year-old Catherine Letford, from Douglas, is already making decorations for this year’s festive season, which she will sell for charity.

The Claypotts Castle Primary School pupil decided she wanted to get an early start on her creations following the success she had in the Christmas period of 2021.

Catherine raised £1,000 last month selling her homemade cards and decorations, which she donated to local children’s charity, Dundee Bairns, last week.

She said: “I got the idea from a TV programme I was watching. They were showing kids how to make decorations and I thought ‘they would be good to sell’.

Catherine Letford with a personalised bauble she made.

“I love arts and crafts things. I thought it would be a good way to do something I enjoy and raise money for charity.

“People loved them and were sending me messages saying OMG the baubles and cards you made are amazing!”

It was the second year in a row Catherine has fundraised for Dundee Bairns by selling her homemade cards and decorations.

And while she is still undecided which charity this year’s supply will raise money for, Catherine is sure she wants to make as many as possible.

Catherine with some of her decorations.

And to get a head start, she’s already creating reindeers with wood, pompoms and pipe cleaners and crafting new ideas for personalised baubles.

A regular fundraiser

Despite still being in single figures, young Catherine has already raised thousands of pounds for charities, earning her a commendable reputation within her community.

In 2017, aged six, Catherine completed her first Kiltwalk and has participated every year since – supporting Glenlaw House, Tayside Deaf Hub and Ninewells children’s ward along the way.

She said: “When I first started doing it at a young age I wasn’t really aware of the charity and was just thinking it was a nice, lovely walk.

“Then when it came to 11 miles at the last one, sometimes I needed to think to keep going and think about the money and what it means for the charity.

Catherine with her Kiltwalk medals.

“My mum is always beside me and keeps me going. We play ‘I spy’ and have a lot of fun with that.

“It was very hard when it was raining – I started dancing and did a twirl and fell into a puddle. But when it’s finished I feel happy and proud knowing that I’ve helped other people.”

Mum Dawn-Marie, 48, has supported Catherine every step of the way in her fundraising efforts (literally) and says she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter’s efforts.

She said: “As a family we’re all really proud of her, not many nine-year-olds would fundraise the way she does.

“It’s lovely to see someone so young helping others. She likes to be able to make people smile and be happy.

Catherine made a surprise appearance on the BBC’s The One Show, filmed at Dundee V&A.

“It gives her great enjoyment to know she is helping people and she’s seen first hand the difference the money makes to these charities.”

Catherine’s fundraising efforts have even got her on national TV, when she was surprised by the BBC’s The One Show and thanked for all her efforts, in November last year.

