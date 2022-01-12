Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Under-22s free bus travel application process causing frustration for young people and parents

By Cheryl Peebles
January 12 2022, 2.17pm Updated: January 12 2022, 11.13pm
Under-22s will be entitled to free bus travel from January 31 - if they can navigate the application process.
Under-22s will be entitled to free bus travel from January 31 - if they can navigate the application process.

Parents and young people are embracing the offer of free bus travel for under-22s – but being frustrated by the application process.

Many have reported applications for travel cards being rejected or timing out repeatedly, and spending more than an hour inputting details and uploading documents.

It is also claimed those without driving licences or passports – particularly those who are less well-off – are excluded from the scheme, as the documents are required as proof of address.

Applications for National Entitlement Cards for the Scottish Government’s provision of free bus travel for 5 to 21-year-olds went live on Monday.

We published a guide to navigating the online application process for the NEC or Young Scot card with NEC, and links to the relevant areas of the website.

But Satwat Rehman, director of One Parent Families Scotland, Tweeted her frustration during her third attempt at the application process, posting a photograph of the drop-down menu giving a driving licence or passport as the only options for proving identity.

She said: “Driving licences and passports cost money and many cannot afford them.”

One parent, James Withers, said he “barely survived” the free bus travel application process which he joked meant his kids will save 80p but “may now also be cleared for FBI work”.

The process for applying for an NEC card differs depending on the age of child – parents must apply for children aged 5 to 15, and those aged 16 and over must apply themselves.

Photographs are required for children aged 11 and over, as well as birth certificates and biometric face scans.

Those whose applications are successful are entitled to free bus travel from January 31.

The application process is managed by the local government organisation Improvement Service and local authorities, with Transport Scotland responsible for policy and operation.

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “When applying for a National Entitlement Card (NEC) to access the scheme proof of eligibility is required, which includes proof of person and proof of address, and parents or guardians must apply on behalf of children aged under 16.

“The address and person proofs required to make an application, either online or offline, for an NEC or Young Scot NEC for under-22s are the same as that for the older and disabled persons scheme.

“The young persons’ free bus travel scheme will provide easier access to work, education and leisure for nearly a million 5-21 year olds living in Scotland.

“We know some people may not be able to apply online and other application routes are available to help ensure no eligible young person is excluded.”

Covid: Exams decision may be as late as March – what happens if they are cancelled?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier