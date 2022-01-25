Is your Dundee school among the one in five which are full? Use our searchable table to learn its capacity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost a fifth of Dundee schools are either close to or over capacity.

And many of those bursting at the seams have a significant number of pupils from outside their catchment area.

We’ve created a table so you can check how full your local city school is and what proportion of pupils live inside and outside its zone.

A report to Dundee City Council’s children and families services committee has revealed that as of September 2021, nine of the city’s 43 schools were at least 95% full.

There are six primary and two secondary schools with occupancy over 95%.

Kingspark School, which caters for additional needs pupils, is also over capacity – with the school roll 13 pupils above the working capacity of 172.

Use our table to check how full your child’s school is:

Four schools completely full

Four schools are over 100% capacity – and each of them has a significant number of pupils from outside their catchment area.

These schools are:

Blackness Primary School – 102% – 25% live outside catchment area

– 25% live outside catchment area Rosebank Primary School – 123% – 45% live outside catchment area

– 45% live outside catchment area Ss Peter and Paul RC Primary School – 102% – 36% live outside catchment

36% live outside catchment Harris Academy – 102% – 23% live outside catchment area

Overall school estate under capacity

Despite almost a fifth of schools close to or bursting at the seams, the council report detailed how there are more than 10,000 free spaces in the overall school capacity in Dundee.

Across the primary school estate there is space for 13,009 pupils but only 10,145 pupils, which represents an occupancy level of 78%.

Across the secondary estate there are spaces for 9,518 pupils but at present only 7,945 are used, which represents an occupancy level of 83%.

School capacities ‘closely monitored’

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The annual review of the service estate outlines the situation across the city to the children and families services committee including school capacities.

“This is an area that is closely monitored on an ongoing basis.

“Families have a right to make a placing request to a school outside their catchment area and if there is space we are obliged to consider it.

“Action is taken each year to create reserved spaces in schools to ensure that priority one pupils entering Primary 1 or Secondary 1 or who move into a catchment area during the course of the school year are granted a space.

“The allocation of reserved spaces is reviewed on an annual basis and a report is presented to committee detailing the proposed number of reserved spaces in specific schools.

“There has also been a review of some catchment areas of schools across the city following consultation.”