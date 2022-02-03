‘Bizarre’ plan to chop classroom doors to prevent Covid spread will NOT be implemented in Tayside and Fife schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

‘Bizarre’ plan to chop classroom doors to prevent Covid spread will NOT be implemented in Tayside and Fife schools

By Laura Devlin
February 3 2022, 4.05pm
Schools in Tayside and Fife will not implement controversial plans to chop the bottom off classroom doors to help stop the spread of Covid.
Schools in Tayside and Fife will not implement controversial plans to chop the bottom off classroom doors to help stop the spread of Covid.

Schools in Tayside and Fife will not implement controversial plans to chop the bottom off classroom doors to help stop the spread of Covid.

It emerged yesterday that the Scottish Government plans to spend £300,000 on ‘undercutting’ thousands of classroom doors to help increase air flow in schools.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the measure is “basic common sense” but one teaching union has branded the idea ‘frankly bizarre’.

We asked local authorities in Tayside and Fife whether they intended to implement the measure in their schools, where poor ventilation is found to be an issue.

What do the councils say?

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said there were “no plans” to amend classroom doors in the city.  Angus Council also confirmed it had no intention to implement the measure.

A Fife Council spokeswoman also said there were no plans for this in schools in the kingdom, but added that ventilation levels are being monitored and “any appropriate building adaptations to increase ventilation” will be made if needed.

A Perth & Kinross Council spokesman said amending classroom doors was not something it was looking at, adding: “All teaching areas in all our schools (primary and secondary) have CO2 monitors.

WATCH: First Minister explains thinking behind cutting doors

“School staff have been given relevant briefing information regarding the monitors and have been advised to report any issues to the council’s property helpdesk.

“We undertook a major assessment exercise in 2020 to install additional fans, increase running times and carry out maintenance on windows to ensure ventilation improvements were in place before CO2 monitors were installed.

“In areas where CO2 monitors have identified issues, mitigation has been carried out. Additionally, we have taken steps to ensure a balanced heating and ventilation strategy is in place throughout the year.”

Plans are “frankly bizarre”

The plans to cut classroom doors were revealed in a letter to MSPs from education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville.

Reacting to the plans, Liberal Democrat education spokesman Willie Rennie labelled the move as “an insult” to teachers and pupils, whilst Michael Marra, Labour’s education spokesman, said it was an “absurd suggestion”.

Teaching unions have also criticised the plans and Mike Corbett, national official in Scotland for the teaching union NASUWT, said the idea was “frankly bizarre”.

Ventilation in schools: Find out how many Covid air quality monitors your school has

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier