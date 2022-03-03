Magic comes to Tayview Primary as pupils celebrate World Book Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kids at Tayview Primary School, in Dundee, dressed up in costumes with a magical theme to celebrate World Book Day.

The youngsters also completed reading challenges with buddies and took selfies of themselves reading books in unusual places.

And the school’s P7K class held a Harry Potter event in the gym hall, with stations filled with various reading activities which they had organised themselves.

Activities included a ‘create a wand’ table, quizzes, competitions with Harry Potter prizes, and a station to draw pictures of stories the pupils have read.

The importance of reading

P7K teacher Ellie Kidd explained the importance of World Book Day and the benefits young children can get through reading.

She said: “We chose a magical theme because we want to focus on the magic of reading and thought it was an accessible theme for all ages.

“We’re trying to encourage a love of reading within the children – it’s a great escapism and encourages their imagination.

“It’s also great for improving their writing. As teachers we always say that reading is the base of all pupil literacy skills.”

Harry Potter Anniversary

The pupils also shared tips of how to draw Hagrid and Dobby for Harry Potter, inspired by what they learned during their online workshop with illustrator Jonny Duddle.

The class was the only the one in Scotland to be selected to take part in a book relay and reading challenge to mark the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter last month.

As part of the celebrations, they were also sent a trunk of goodies, including 48 copies of a special 25th anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone, not yet released to the public.

World Book Day

World Book Day – held annually in March – celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Its purpose is to encourage reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

Many schools and nurseries run book-themed activities and invite children to dress up as book characters and courier readers have been sending in pictures of their efforts.

You can seen some of the World Book Day photos submitted to us here.