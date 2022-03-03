Magic comes to Tayview Primary as pupils celebrate World Book Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Magic comes to Tayview Primary as pupils celebrate World Book Day

By Sheanne Mulholland
March 3 2022, 7.00pm Updated: March 3 2022, 7.17pm
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - World Book Day at Tayview Primary - CR0033740 - Dundee - Picture Shows: World Book Day at Tayview Primary School seen a magic themed event with arts, crafts, and reading and kids dressing up in their favourite characters. (Left) Maies Alshomrani, Lucas Easton, Miss Kidd, Jude Monaghan and Paige Brown all draw picture of Dobbie the Elf - Thursday 3rd March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media

Kids at Tayview Primary School, in Dundee, dressed up in costumes with a magical theme to celebrate World Book Day.

The youngsters also completed reading challenges with buddies and took selfies of themselves reading books in unusual places.

And the school’s P7K class held a Harry Potter event in the gym hall, with stations filled with various reading activities which they had organised themselves.

Activities included a ‘create a wand’ table, quizzes, competitions with Harry Potter prizes, and a station to draw pictures of stories the pupils have read.

. Kasi Marshall and Cole Reid (P7K) as Hermoine Granger and Harry Potter. Steve Brown / DCT Media

The importance of reading

P7K teacher Ellie Kidd explained the importance of World Book Day and the benefits young children can get through reading.

She said: “We chose a magical theme because we want to focus on the magic of reading and thought it was an accessible theme for all ages.

“We’re trying to encourage a love of reading within the children – it’s a great escapism and encourages their imagination.

“It’s also great for improving their writing. As teachers we always say that reading is the base of all pupil literacy skills.”

Jay Kimmet (P7K) as Gangsta Grannie. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Harry Potter Anniversary

The pupils also shared tips of how to draw Hagrid and Dobby for Harry Potter, inspired by what they learned during their online workshop with illustrator Jonny Duddle. 

The class was the only the one in Scotland to be selected to take part in a book relay and reading challenge to mark the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter last month.

As part of the celebrations, they were also sent a trunk of goodies, including 48 copies of a special 25th anniversary edition of Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone, not yet released to the public.

Joel Davidson (P3P) as Black Panther. Steve Brown / DCT Media

World Book Day

World Book Day – held annually in March – celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Its purpose is to encourage reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

Many schools and nurseries run book-themed activities and invite children to dress up as book characters and courier readers have been sending in pictures of their efforts.

You can seen some of the World Book Day photos submitted to us here.

