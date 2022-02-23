East Neuk schools: ‘Victory for people power’ declared as super head plans delayed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Neuk parents have welcomed a decision by Fife Council to delay proposals which could have seen head teacher posts removed from all local primary schools come August.

The council’s education service is currently consulting on possible changes to the leadership organisation of schools in the Waid Academy cluster.

The proposals, which if approved would have come into effect in August, could have resulted in individual head teacher posts in local schools being replaced by one head serving them all.

However, following a local campaign calling for a halt to the plan, the local authority has confirmed the proposals have been temporarily shelved.

Watch: Willie Rennie reacts to Fife Council delay decision:

Leadership posts to “remain as they are”

In a letter to parents and carers, Angela Logue, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, confirmed a final decision has been delayed.

She wrote: “The current leadership arrangements across the schools in the Waid cluster will remain as they are for August 2022.”

See plans for proposed ‘Model A’ below:

“We will consult with you in the next academic session (22/23) on the leadership strategy that will contain more clarity and detail regarding the wider range of options for leadership in the Waid cluster of schools.”

The council will continue to gather views and bring back a range of leadership models for discussion after the local elections in May.

“Everyone is delighted”

More than 1,800 people have signed a petition calling for the East Neuk’s head teachers to be saved and parents have held protests outside several local schools in recent weeks.

Gillian MacLaren, chair of Anstruther Primary School and Nursery parent council, was among those who expressed concern over the proposals.

Reacting to news of the delay, she said: “Everyone that has been involved in this is delighted that we are going to be given a proper opportunity for real consultation.

“Our children and staff can look forward to hopefully the 2022/23 session being one where we can get back to normality and stability and we can work together for the best options for our community.”

See plans for proposed ‘Model B’ below:

“The strength of feeling was perhaps underestimated and it’s great that we’ve had support from all sections of the community. We’re not out of the woods yet but at least the discussion are opened now.”

Councillor Linda Holt, who represents the East Neuk and Landward ward, hailed the development as a “victory for people power”.

She said: “This decision will be a huge relief to parents, pupils, staff and communities in the East Neuk and Largo. Opposition to these undemocratic, poorly evidenced proposals was unanimous and the council consultation was a sham.

“It’s a great victory for people power in the East Neuk and Largo and shows that Fife Council does listen if enough people engage.”

What is Fife Council saying?

Craig Walker, convener of the council’s education and children’s services sub-committee, said: “Parents and school communities have been making their views on these proposals heard over the last three weeks and I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to get involved.

“These leadership changes are aimed at improving education for all our children and young people. That has always been, and continues to be, our main priority.”

See plans for proposed ‘Model C’ below:

“However it’s now clear we need more time to fully understand local concerns and make sure the proposals reflect the discussions we’re having with parent councils and the wider community.”

“As has always been the case, the outcome of the consultation was not predetermined, it was open and transparent as will any future discussions on this matter. I hope this reassures parents and school communities that our focus through all of this has, and will continue to be, supporting our school leaders and their teams to provide the best learning and teaching for all children and young people.”