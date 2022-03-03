World Book Day: 22 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s World Book Day and we have listed 22 of the best books for children.

We asked Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton for her recommendations for picture books for young children and novels for primary school-age children and young teens.

Her personal favourite is Eat Your Peas! by Kes Gray.

And as Fife Cultural Trust’s libraries service development supervisor for young people, Pauline knows a thing or two about what stories appeal to children.

It’s her job to promote libraries and reading for babies through to teenagers.

Here are her other top choices:

Picture books

Solomon Crocodile by Catherine Rayner

Monkey and Me by Emily Gravett

Shark in the Park by Nick Sharratt

Eat Your Peas! by Kes Gray

Farmer Clegg’s Night Out by Peter Bently

Junior fiction (around mid primary)

Baby Aliens Got My Teacher by Pamela Butchart

The Boy Who Grew Dragons by Andy Shepherd

The Sheep-Pig by Dick King-Smith

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Junior fiction (upper primary)

The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q Rauf

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll

When the Sky Falls by Phil Earle

Melt by Elle Fountain

Owen and the Soldier by Lisa Thompson (dyslexia-friendly)

Illegal by Eoin Colfer

Teen fiction

A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness

The Maze Runner by James Dashner

Girl Missing by Sophie McKenzie

One by Sarah Crossan

Life on the Refrigerator Door by Alice Kuipers

My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece by Annabel Pitcher

On the 25th annual World Book Day children all over are being encouraged to embrace reading as a lifelong habit.

Schools and nurseries across Tayside and Fife will be running book-themed activities throughout the week, with many inviting children to dress up as literary characters.

OnFife libraries are running competitions in branches where younger readers can win a Roald Dahl inspired prize and those aged over 8 could win a special 150th anniversary edition of Alice in Wonderland.

