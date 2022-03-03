World Book Day: 22 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
World Book Day: 22 of the best books for children recommended by a Fife librarian

By Cheryl Peebles
March 3 2022, 6.00am
Pauline Smeaton with some of her best books for children.
Librarian Pauline Smeaton suggests 22 of her favourite reads for kids of all ages.

It’s World Book Day and we have listed 22 of the best books for children.

We asked Fife librarian Pauline Smeaton for her recommendations for picture books for young children and novels for primary school-age children and young teens.

Her personal favourite is Eat Your Peas! by Kes Gray.

And as Fife Cultural Trust’s libraries service development supervisor for young people, Pauline knows a thing or two about what stories appeal to children.

It’s her job to promote libraries and reading for babies through to teenagers.

Here are her other top choices:

Picture books

Solomon Crocodile by Catherine Rayner

Monkey and Me by Emily Gravett

Shark in the Park by Nick Sharratt

Eat Your Peas! by Kes Gray

Farmer Clegg’s Night Out by Peter Bently

Junior fiction (around mid primary)

Baby Aliens Got My Teacher by Pamela Butchart

The Boy Who Grew Dragons by Andy Shepherd

The Sheep-Pig by Dick King-Smith

Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

Junior fiction (upper primary)

The Boy at the Back of the Class by Onjali Q Rauf

Wonder by R.J. Palacio

A Kind of Spark by Elle McNicoll

When the Sky Falls by Phil Earle

Melt by Elle Fountain

Owen and the Soldier by Lisa Thompson (dyslexia-friendly)

Illegal by Eoin Colfer

Teen fiction

A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness

The Maze Runner by James Dashner

Girl Missing by Sophie McKenzie

One by Sarah Crossan

Life on the Refrigerator Door by Alice Kuipers

My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece by Annabel Pitcher

On the 25th annual World Book Day children all over are being encouraged to embrace reading as a lifelong habit.

Schools and nurseries across Tayside and Fife will be running book-themed activities throughout the week, with many inviting children to dress up as literary characters.

OnFife libraries are running competitions in branches where younger readers can win a Roald Dahl inspired prize and those aged over 8 could win a special 150th anniversary edition of Alice in Wonderland.

Read more on World Book Day:

WATCH: Our World Book Day reading with author Chae Strathie and Victoria Park Primary School

Children’s reading habits in numbers and why reading is so important

OPINION: Please don’t stop reading to your children just because they’ve started school

