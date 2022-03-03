GALLERY: Your World Book Day photos from across Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On World Book Day children – and adults – love dressing up as their favourite characters.

So we asked readers to send in photographs of their kids in costume – and we had an amazing result.

World Book Day – held annually in March – celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Its purpose is to encourage reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

Many schools and nurseries run book-themed activities and invite children – and staff – to dress up as book characters.

Here are just some of the World Book Day photos submitted to us:

(Our gallery will be added to throughout the day and some pictures will appear in print in Friday’s Evening Telegraph)

