GALLERY: Your World Book Day photos from across Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
March 3 2022, 12.20pm
Readers sent us their snaps of kids dressed up.
Readers sent us their snaps of kids dressed up.

On World Book Day children – and adults – love dressing up as their favourite characters.

So we asked readers to send in photographs of their kids in costume – and we had an amazing result.

World Book Day – held annually in March – celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Its purpose is to encourage reading together and reading for pleasure as a habit for life.

Many schools and nurseries run book-themed activities and invite children – and staff – to dress up as book characters.

Here are just some of the World Book Day photos submitted to us:

(Our gallery will be added to throughout the day and some pictures will appear in print in Friday’s Evening Telegraph)

Ella McNicoll, 3, Monifieth.
Cora Stanfield, 1, Dundee.
Clark Conway, 3.
Catherine Letford, 9, Dundee.
Archie Restarick, 5, Scone.
Amber Mclanders, 4, Dundee.
Millar Fox-Clark, 6, Teo Fox-Clark, 4 months, Methilhill.
Caitlyn Bertie, 10, Dundee.
Halo-Mae Rice, 5, Dundee.
Holly Beattie, 5, Dundee.
Kodi Imrie, 11, Jayden Imrie, 6, Glenrothes.
Molly Mcintosh.
Poppy Anderson, 5, Carnoustie.
Poppy Findlay, 4, Broughty Ferry.
Rae McCaffrey, 4, Dundee.
Ruari Bell, 5 months, Dundee.
Sophia Barrass, 5, Carnoustie.

